Time Magazine's Latest Covers Celebrate Workers On Coronavirus Front Lines

Time magazine has dedicated its latest issue to the “heroes on the front lines” of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with a series of powerful covers.

The publication unveiled the five covers on Thursday, each of which showcases a different person whose stories are all inside the issue, including doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store employees, and more across the country.

The images included were taken by the subjects themselves, according to a statement from Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

TIME’s new issue: Meet the heroes of the front lines https://t.co/hEu48cMdIK pic.twitter.com/1goLm6mJmb — TIME (@TIME) April 9, 2020

Among those featured in the issue are an emergency room nurse at South Side Chicago Hospital, who explained how she doesn’t have adequate protective equipment to keep her safe from the coronavirus while she does her job.

“PPE has been rationed for weeks now. I personally started reusing things before the CDC told us to. I knew that this was headed this way, and it always feels like there has to be a huge process to get more supplies. Even right now, we’re basically rationing wipes to disinfect our computer stations and our equipment, which is terrifying,” she told Time.

A nurse midwife in Portland, Oregon, who has asthma shared that she’s “never been afraid to go into work before” but is now “really feeling like I am struggling with my own sense of anxiety.”

“A lot of people are coming in who are infected and we won’t know, so we have to presume that everyone is infected,” she said.

There are more than 1.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 83,000 people have died from it. Attempts to prevent the spread of the disease have led to the upheaval of daily life on a global scale.

Preventative measures like social distancing and self-isolation have forced many businesses to shut down; as a result, 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits just last week.

You can read the entire Time magazine report here.