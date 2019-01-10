MEDIA

Donald Trump's Tweets Are No Match For Nancy Pelosi On Time Magazine's New Cover

The duo hurl tweets and subpoenas on the magazine's latest front page.

President Donald Trump does battle with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Time magazine’s new cover.

Trump uses a slingshot to launch tweets at Pelosi, while she fires back subpoenas from a wooden catapult on the front page of the publication’s Jan. 21 edition. CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the image online Wednesday:

The magazine featured Pelosi on its cover for the first time ever in September 2018, and faced criticism for taking so long to do.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Time Magazine Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Time Cover