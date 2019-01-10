President Donald Trump does battle with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Time magazine’s new cover.

Trump uses a slingshot to launch tweets at Pelosi, while she fires back subpoenas from a wooden catapult on the front page of the publication’s Jan. 21 edition. CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the image online Wednesday:

Here's a first look at this week's cover of @TIME — Trump slinging tweets, Pelosi shooting subpoenas pic.twitter.com/uIbRENihyF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 10, 2019

The magazine featured Pelosi on its cover for the first time ever in September 2018, and faced criticism for taking so long to do.