If Your Mornings Are Insanely Busy, Try One Of These 19 Time-Saving Goods

Arguably the most beloved pet hair remover and lint roller on the internet

If you didn't think lint rollers could make people excited, you've never heard of the ChomChom. With a 4.6 Amazon rating out of 133,575 reviews, it will take all the pet hair, lint and other random bits off your outfit when you're heading out the door.“Very similar to my lint brush but easier to clean! I was amazed at the ease of use and the amount of fur and lint it picks up. I own a lot of black clothing and used it on all my clothes too. For clothes just use short strokes going in a downward motion. I didn’t pull my clothes taught. Just went over them in a quick short downward motion. It removed almost all the lint! Having 2 cats one that is a very heavy shedder with thick fur. My closet does tend to pick up lint and a little fur on my clothing. This tool did a much better job than my old reliable lint brush. Very pleased with this purchase but think they could reduce the price a little. Maybe like $23 is more reasonable. Go for it.and does what it says it does!” — Kbarone