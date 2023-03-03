Shoppingmorning

If Your Mornings Are Insanely Busy, Try One Of These 19 Time-Saving Goods

From a self-warming mug to a super-fast blow dry brush, these items were basically made for busy mornings.

A <a href="https://yetius.pxf.io/c/2706071/1026334/13394?subId1=63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yeti.com%2Fdrinkware%2Ftumblers%2F21071501414.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Yeti Rambler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://yetius.pxf.io/c/2706071/1026334/13394?subId1=63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yeti.com%2Fdrinkware%2Ftumblers%2F21071501414.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Yeti Rambler</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DDXWFY0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dash egg cooker " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DDXWFY0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dash egg cooker </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MR1P8MD?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1%2Cgoogle%2Cgoogle" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dry shampoo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MR1P8MD?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63ff77f7e4b0d14ed6a52cd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1%2Cgoogle%2Cgoogle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">dry shampoo</a>.
A Yeti Rambler, Dash egg cooker and dry shampoo.

One of the biggest lies on television is the relaxed weekday breakfast people seem to have before going to work. Anyone in the real world knows mornings are a battle royale, a scramble to the finish line trying to get you and your family bathed, dressed, fed, packed for the day and out the door. While we can’t change the laws of the universe to give you more time in the mornings, we can suggest some favorite products that make a stressful, jam-packed morning hustle a little easier on your body and mind.

From self-heating coffee cups to a magical spray that de-wrinkles your clothes without an iron, we’ve hand-picked a selection of items to help you on your busiest mornings. Whether the alarm didn’t go off, you forgot to make brownies for the bake sale or you’re running late to a meeting and your clothes are still in the dryer, these products are here to help.

To help you keep calm while you simultaneously pack lunches and dry your hair, enjoy these stress-reducing items that will streamline your morning routine.

1
Amazon
Arguably the most beloved pet hair remover and lint roller on the internet
If you didn't think lint rollers could make people excited, you've never heard of the ChomChom. With a 4.6 Amazon rating out of 133,575 reviews, it will take all the pet hair, lint and other random bits off your outfit when you're heading out the door.

Promising review: “Very similar to my lint brush but easier to clean! I was amazed at the ease of use and the amount of fur and lint it picks up. I own a lot of black clothing and used it on all my clothes too. For clothes just use short strokes going in a downward motion. I didn’t pull my clothes taught. Just went over them in a quick short downward motion. It removed almost all the lint! Having 2 cats one that is a very heavy shedder with thick fur. My closet does tend to pick up lint and a little fur on my clothing. This tool did a much better job than my old reliable lint brush. Very pleased with this purchase but think they could reduce the price a little. Maybe like $23 is more reasonable. Go for it. It saves time for sure and does what it says it does!” — Kbarone
$29.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
The ever-popular Revlon brush that dries and styles your hair at the same time
HuffPost readers love the Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush and for good reason: It seamlessly dries, styles and volumizes your hair in minutes. On a busy morning, this thing will be your best friend.

Promising review: “This thing is amazing! I stand by it day in and day out. Makes life so much easier than before when I use to have to blow dry then pull out my straightener. This saves me so much time. Blows my thick curly hair out in about 25-30 mins. If you have a lot of hair it is best to part it in small sections for the best results. Kind of tedious to clean but worth every dollar $. I've seen other brands at ULTA for double the price of this one and trust me this one does not disappoint.” — Victoria
$56.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A mug warmer to keep your coffee hot even when you're running around
If you've been running around all morning, you likely forgot about your hot drink, which is now sad and cold. This desktop mug warmer has three temperatures and an automatic shut off to keep your drink hot and your stress level low.

Promising review: “So far so good! I use with ceramic mugs and it it keeps my coffee warm for as long as needed. With 4 kids at home and busy mornings this is a huge plus. Would totally buy again.” — Busymomof4
$26.79 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Or an electric heated mug, in case you forget you made yourself tea, then go looking for it 20 minutes later
While it's not a budget item, this temperature control "smart mug" from Ember is called a "game changer" by many reviewers. You can control the temperature with your phone and ensure that you have a piping hot cup of coffee or tea regardless of how long you spent chasing kids, pets or the bus that morning.

Promising review: “Keeps my coffee warm or hot to my temp setting for 60-90 minutes while I move around the house in the morning. Great gift for people who have busy mornings and don’t have time to get thru a cup within a couple minutes or for those that are slow sippers.” — Anthony Purviance
$124.75 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A portable phone charger that doesn't need any wires, if you're running on 1%
On a busy morning, your phone may be at 2% before you're even out the door. This portable charger is about the size of a tube of lip balm and has a built-in lightning jack so you don't need any cords or wires to power your device.

Promising review: “Since I frequently forget to charge my device before I go out, I bought this portable charger for a convenient, wireless charging experience. The battery life seems to be sufficient for one charge or so, which is not surprising given its light, easy-to-carry nature.“ — Yue
$25.49+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A sectioned skillet to cook your eggs and bacon at the same time
Fry some bacon, scramble some eggs and toast your bread all at once with this sectioned skillet. It's compatible with all stovetops and has a heat-resistant handle.

Promising review: “Family’s new favorite pan. Perfect for cooking two eggs (one in each circle compartment), and one or two porkroll in the larger section. Less pans used and the eggs and porkroll finish about the same time = quicker breakfast sandwich. Definitely would recommend. I love how the handle feels - like a rubbery costing. Doesn’t get too hot to handle. And it’s not a rough splintery wood handle like another one I bought but then returned.” — Mom Shops Till She Drops
$36.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Instant coffee packets to make your cup wherever you are
Created by influencer and coffee lover Emma Chamberlain, these coffee sticks are a modern take on instant coffee. Pour them into hot water and have a creamy cup of medium roast wherever you are.

Promising review: "To me this classifies as a medium/dark roast coffee. Smooth flavor and dissolves very nicely in hot water. Tastes great. I added a small amount of sugar and milk to round it out. Comes in small 4" paper packets. Very easy to to take to work and store at home. Easy to tear open and use." — SadRobot
$12.50 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A HyperChiller iced coffee maker that turns hot coffee cold in one minute
Turn hot coffee into iced coffee straight from the pot with this patented ice coffee maker. Simply keep it in your freezer overnight and be ready to transform a boiling cup of joe into a cafe-worthy cup of iced coffee.

Promising review: "Received this as a gift. I LOVE IT! Easy to set up, use, and clean. Looks great - even better than the picture. Works amazing! Great for cooling my coffee when I'm in a rush (always), and chills hot coffee quickly without watering it down." — Amazon customer
$20.80 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A universal face tint you can use as blush or lip gloss
On a busy morning, universal products are the key to success. This cream blush from Merit beauty comes in eight tones and works all over the face as a lip gloss, eye shadow and blush.

Promising review: "Perfect lightweight dewy blush for everyday use! This is perfect for a quick no makeup look but also makes your face look youthful and glowy." — ZBeauti
$28 at Sephora
10
Amazon
Downy Wrinkle Releaser if you forgot to iron your shirt
When you don't have time to iron, you'll love this Downy fabric spray that straightens out out clothes without heat. This set comes with two larger bottles and a small bottle to take on the go.

Promising review: “Not only does it remove wrinkles, it helps prevent them when you wear the treated clothes. What a time saver!” — Linda Chaplin
Set: $17.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A portable blender to make your smoothie while you commute
Forgot to make your smoothie? No worries. This rechargeable portable blender lets you crush ice and fruit on the go, without a cord. Best of all, you can drink directly out of it when your beverage is ready.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this blender!!! I keep it at work for quick smoothies. It is powerful, not very loud, and easy to store. The battery life is great too." — Rachel
$36.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A waterproof shower notepad if you need to make your to-do list as you're shampooing
When everything's happening at once and you don't even have a second to think, you'll be glad to have this waterproof note pad allowing you to make to-do lists or leave notes for loved ones while in the shower.

Promising review: “This notepad works great. It’s made well and is helpful for busy moms that remember things while in the shower.” — Zavier Garcia
$13 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A bag organizer to keep you from fishing for your keys
When you're already in a rush, you don't need to be slowed down by losing things in the black hole of your bag. This fabric insert comes in five sizes and fits in your purse or tote to keep you organized, allowing you to easily grab everything you need in a jiffy.

Promising review: "Love this organizer! I’ve got a Coach handbag that it fits perfectly inside. Quick grab keys, wallet, sunglasses, gum... NO MORE DIGGING AROUND! Keeps everything in place. Highly recommend." — Deb Baldridge
$11.99 at Amazon
14
Yeti
A Yeti insulated Rambler, if you don't have time to pack a water bottle
On an ideal day, you may pack your favorite hot drink in a thermos and some H2O in a reusable water bottle. Yet, when you're too busy to think, you'll be glad you have this insulated hot and cold thermos from Yeti that comes in three sizes and 11 colors. It comes with the sliding top suitable for hot drinks, and you can separately purchase a straw lid that's perfect for cold drinks and water.

Promising Yeti review: “I bought 2 tumblers, one for my busy on the go teenager and one for myself. As a busy nurse, I found that it keeps the perfect amount of coffee hot in the morning and my water cold in the afternoon. I would definitely recommend this to anyone! (I think I have finally bought everyone in my office one).” — Mick34205
Tumbler: $20+ at YetiStraw lid: $10 at Yeti
15
Amazon
A super affordable powerful mascara if you don't have time to put on falsies
Reviewers say this budget-friendly mascara looks like you're wearing false lashes. If you're running late and want to look a little more put together, a few swipes of this will have your eyes dazzling.

Promising review: "I was very satisfied with the product. It was exactly what I was looking for especially when I’m in a rush and don’t have to apply lashes but want that false lash effect. I highly recommend the purchase if your looking for something similar." — Syria Armstead
$4.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A pre-sorted pill case to help you take your meds in a jiffy
In the middle of a busy morning, you don't have time to sort out all your daily meds and vitamins. This handy color-coded pill sorter lets you stay on top of your medications for morning and night.

Promising review: "I find it ready easy to take my vitamins and I know when I skipped a day or night. I am very busy and forget to take them in the morning. Every Sunday I load them up with my onnit vitamins and I'm set for the week." — Sandeep Kumar
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker to give you protein in seconds
Say hello to perfectly cooked eggs with no pots, pans or mess. This instant egg cooker lets you prep up to 6 soft, medium or hard-boiled eggs at once, as well as make omelets and poached eggs with different attachments.

Promising review: "Very easy to use. Quick clean up when in a rush." — Lola
$19.95 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A tropical-scented dry shampoo if you didn't have time to wash your hair
If you don't have time to do a full hair routine but desperately need to shampoo, allow me to introduce you to Batiste hair refresher. It absorbs grease and oil, keeping your hair looking fresh between washes.

Promising review: "Love this for quick, easy and fresh hair. I always make sure I have this product. My hair is bleached so I can’t wash it daily. This comes in so handy that I even keep a mini bottle at work just to freshen up if need be." — Essence of a woman
$10.89 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Aquaphor in a spray bottle for a super quick blast of moisture
Dry skin and no time to moisturize? Sounds like you need a spray-on lotion. This Aquaphor spray is all the goodness of your favorite all-over product in an easy-to-use application.

Promising review: "This is a genius idea. I love that I can just get out of the shower spray myself and I’m done with moisturizing it is easy it is quick and it is not messy." — Rebecca Cohen
$17.99 at Amazon
