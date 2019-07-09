The front cover of Tuesday’s edition of The Times of London has gone viral for what many people believe is trolling of President Donald Trump.

Editors at the Rupert Murdoch-owned British newspaper positioned a photograph and story about a dancing cockatoo with yellow hair next to its lead news story about Trump’s vow to quit dealing with the British ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch.

I won't deal with British ambassador, says Trump#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/nDg3oYuoBN — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 8, 2019

Darroch attracted Trump’s ire after leaked memos revealed he’d called the Trump administration “inept” and a “disgrace.”

Now, the newspaper’s placement of the photograph could be a coincidence.

But many people on Twitter interpreted the layout as a ding at Trump. They called it “A+ trolling,” the “best visual burn of the day” and a “juxtapositioning masterclass.”

Nice picture of a preening cockatoo with funny hair... — RichardBrown (@MinorPlaces) July 8, 2019

Best visual burn of the day. https://t.co/G1lrLNPzjX — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) July 9, 2019

I see what you did there.😂😂😂😂😂 — Margaret Crowley (@CrowleyAntmarga) July 9, 2019

Juxtapositioning masterclass — James Dunlevie (@jamesdunlevie) July 8, 2019

The Times, even in these days of online news, a great front page is a thing of beauty... https://t.co/0iKpXoPpx4 — David Banks (@DBanksy) July 9, 2019

Donald Trump: I’m going to ride roughshod over your sovereignty by picking who your ambassador is



Brits: uh oh, look out Donald, the juxtaposition on the times front page.... slay....



😔 pic.twitter.com/txczHAYtnI — Brian Whelan (@brianwhelanhack) July 8, 2019

I won't deal with British ambassador, says Trump (pictured) — Stuart (@stugib) July 8, 2019

They had fun putting this page together. https://t.co/CRG4RU70E5 — James Brownsell (@JamesBrownsell) July 9, 2019

A peacock would’ve been more appropriate. Pence is the parrot. But I don’t want to insult parrots 🦜 🦜 🦜. — Antonigrafica #Warren2020 (@antonigrafica) July 9, 2019

I think the dancing cockatoo would make a better president than Trump. — Spir.Sotiropoulou (@spsot) July 8, 2019

One of the unintended consequences of digital personalisation is newsrooms may lose the ability to use a picture for a completely unrelated but adjacent story to make a point. No idea what made that come to mind... https://t.co/3feiotAc2n — Chris Duncan (@chrisduncania) July 9, 2019