The front cover of Tuesday’s edition of The Times of London has gone viral for what many people believe is trolling of President Donald Trump.
Editors at the Rupert Murdoch-owned British newspaper positioned a photograph and story about a dancing cockatoo with yellow hair next to its lead news story about Trump’s vow to quit dealing with the British ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch.
Darroch attracted Trump’s ire after leaked memos revealed he’d called the Trump administration “inept” and a “disgrace.”
Now, the newspaper’s placement of the photograph could be a coincidence.
But many people on Twitter interpreted the layout as a ding at Trump. They called it “A+ trolling,” the “best visual burn of the day” and a “juxtapositioning masterclass.”