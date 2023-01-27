What's Hot

PoliticsGeorge SantosElise StefanikTimes Union

New York Paper Rips Rep. Elise Stefanik With George Santos ‘Brain Surgeon’ Dig

The Times Union slammed Stefanik's silence on the scandals engulfing serial liar congressman Santos.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The editorial board of the Times Union urged Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to call out serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who she wholeheartedly endorsed in the 2022 midterms.

Donald Trump-loving Stefanik is “at the top of the list of the complacent” House GOP leaders who’ve remained silent over the scandals engulfing Santos, the New York state newspaper’s board wrote in a damning opinion piece Wednesday.

Stefanik “continued to stiff-arm questions” about Santos and “stood by” as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) placed him on the Small Business and Science, Space and Technology committees, the editorial noted.

“The prospect that Mr. Santos will contribute anything useful to either panel is about as poor as the odds that he will become a brain surgeon by spring. (Then again, he might claim to be one.),” it cracked.

“Now is the time for Ms. Stefanik — a frequent social-media scourge of any politician accused of wrongdoing who is not a member of her party — to show some of the integrity displayed by her state GOP colleagues,” it concluded.

Read the editorial here.

