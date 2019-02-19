Head Of Time's Up Steps Down Amid 'Family Concerns'

Time’s Up president and CEO Lisa Borders is stepping down from her role “to address family concerns,” she announced Monday night.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Borders expressed her “deep regret” at having to make the decision, adding, “I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate.”

Time’s Up called it “the right decision for Lisa as well as the organization,” and announced that COO Rebecca Goldman will act as interim CEO during the search for Borders’ replacement. The departing CEO had held the role since November 2018.

Statement from Lisa Borders and TIME’S UP pic.twitter.com/d7YXIKwH9r — Lisa Borders (@Lisa_M_Borders) February 18, 2019