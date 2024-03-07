Timothée Chalamet thinks his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic could benefit from a dash of Austin Butler as Elvis Presley.
Chalamet, who will play Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” floated the idea of an Elvis cameo after he and Butler were asked about their roles as rock icons in a new interview with NME.
Chalamet admitted he had been picking his “Dune 2” co-star’s “brain non-stop” as he prepped for the part of Dylan and told NME that Butler’s award-winning 2022 turn as Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” was “phenomenal.”
“Let’s let my film come out before I’m so lucky as to get included with Austin,” Chalamet said of the comparison. A release date hasn’t been set yet for “A Complete Unknown,” directed by James Mangold.
Talking about the connection between the artists, the “Wonka” star said, “I can’t speak from Elvis’ perspective, but deep in the Bob Dylan lore now, he had tremendous respect for Elvis and Sun Records.”
Butler said he was eager to see Chalamet and his craft, telling NME, “Timothée works so hard, and it’s just so cool to get to discuss process and talk through things. I can’t wait for that film. I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen.”
Better yet, Chalamet invited Butler to be in the movie, musing how “I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe.”
Chalamet previously raved about working with Butler on the newly released Denis Villeneuve sci-fi flick, “Dune: Part Two.”
“You meet someone by destiny, by the destiny of the script that you know you will have to work with intimately. You go, ’OK, so he’s not only a great talent but a great guy, which is hard to find,” Chalamet told NBC New York in an interview last month.