Timothée Chalamet looks ready to give away golden tickets.

The actor shared the first pictures of himself dressed as the fantastical Willy Wonka on Instagram Sunday, leaving fans in a tizzy over the entertainer’s role in the upcoming musical “Wonka,” due on March 17, 2023.

The first photo shows Chalamet, dressed in full Wonka garb, looking off-camera as snow falls around him. A second photo shows the actor reaching for a tiny purple and red gift from the top of what looks like Wonka’s walking cane.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... 🏭WONKA🍫” the actor captioned the two photos.

Deadline first reported in May that Chalamet will star in the origin film, which explores Wonka’s life before the chocolate factory.

Chalamet is taking over the title role from Gene Wilder, who played the Roald Dahl candy man concoction in 1971′s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Johnny Depp later reprised Wonka for the 2005 remake “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

It’s clear that Chalamet’s fan ― and fellow celebrities ― are excited about the newest installment, which will be helmed by “Paddington 2” director Paul King.

Timothée Chalamet is seen as Willy Wonka during filming for the Warner Bros. and Roald Dahl Story Co.'s upcoming movie 'Wonka' on Oct. 11 in Lyme Regis, England. This film will focus on the young Willy Wonka on his earliest adventure and how he met the Oompa-Loompas. Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

“OH MY GOD,” “Mad Men” actor Kiernan Shipka commented on the photos, which amassed nearly 4.5 million likes and 50,000 comments in less than 24 hours.