Timothée Chalamet Posts About ‘Playing With Himself,’ But It’s Not What You Think

It seems the “Dune” star has found a very interesting way to entertain himself.

Timothée Chalamet is spending some quality time with his little Timmy.

The “Dune” actor, who stars as Paul Atreides in the upcoming film adaption of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, posted a few photos of his character’s action figure to Instagram on Tuesday.

The pics of Chalamet’s tiny look-alike seem innocent enough, but his caption for the post was a bit cheeky.

“I’ve been playing with myself all day,” the 25-year-old actor wrote.

“Dune” is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 1 and will co-star Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Oscar Isaac … who will hopefully have just as much fun playing with themselves ― er, their action figures.

