Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans For Lighting Up A Cigarette At Beyoncé Concert

Timothée Chalamet has been reportedly dating Kylie Jenner since April. The actor was recently caught smoking at a Beyoncé concert, and fans had their thoughts about it. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s rumored relationship has had the internet talking since April.

The couple was recently spotted locking lips at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles stop on her Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday, seemingly confirming their relationship.

But Chalamet and Jenner’s PDA-laced first-time public appearance isn’t the only thing that has fans tweeting away on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After video footage of the “Dune” actor smoking a cigarette while hanging out with the Kylie Cosmetics founder at the star-studded show hit social media, many X users criticized Chalamet for puffing away at the show.

i fear i have entered my timothee chalamet ick era because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE https://t.co/thZARrJ8Cn — ema ⸆⸉ 1989 tv headquarters (@hotsumerswiftin) September 5, 2023

Timothee chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé’s birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me — sebas (@sebxstard) September 5, 2023

timothee smoking indoors at church (beyonce concert) and flicking his ash on the poor people below. i’m disgusted. y’all stan this man? 🤮 — meredith (@gagasfolklore) September 5, 2023

Other X users sided with the “Bones and All” star’s decision to take a drag mid-concert.

why ppl throwing a fuss over timothée smoking a cigarette i’ll be his personal ashtray 😭 — lo (@timchals) September 5, 2023

If I see one more person complaining about Timothee smoking in public: pic.twitter.com/B9RfP3UxKj — Mandy (@cheaplazylatina) September 5, 2023

ppl dragging timothee for smoking a cigarette while i giggle and kick my feet at how attractive he looks while smoking pic.twitter.com/RZEaPMKx8r — rose (@gloryboxs) September 5, 2023

my timothee smoking take is smoking is bad for you but regrettably it is still very cool looking — abdullah (@AShihipar) September 5, 2023

Smoking is prohibited inside the SoFi Stadium, according to the venue’s website.

Neither reps for Chalamet nor the venue immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Social media users launched into a frenzy of chatter in April after reports of a purported relationship between Jenner and Chalamet surfaced.

Jenner, 26, was last romantically linked to her on-and-off ex and rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids: Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 1.

Chalamet, 27, has reportedly dated several celebrities, including Lily Rose-Depp, Eiza González and Sarah Talabi.

In April, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star and actor were seeing each other casually.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider told ET at the time.

That same source also hinted that the pair might have met through Jenner’s older sister, Kendall Jenner.