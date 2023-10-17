Timothée Chalamet Finally Addresses Those Armie Hammer Cannibalism Allegations

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Timothée Chalamet received critical praise for his portrayal of a young cannibal in 2022’s “Bones and All,” a movie that ― in a strange twist of fate ― was overshadowed by the media frenzy that had engulfed one of the actor’s co-stars from a different film, Armie Hammer, at the time of its release.

Chalamet graces the cover of November’s GQ and, in an interview conducted before the Hollywood actors strike, was asked for his thoughts on starring in “Bones and All” right as Hammer, his co-star in the 2017 romantic drama “Call Me by Your Name,” was hit with allegations of sexual abuse.

At the time, messages purportedly sent from Hammer’s social media accounts surfaced online that included references to violent acts, including drinking blood and cannibalism.

“I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” Chalamet recalled to GQ of his role in a film about a cannibal at that same time. As to rumors that the controversy would somehow be referenced in “Bones and All,” he added: “It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this, because this is actually based on a book.”

He was a bit more tight-lipped when it came to his personal feelings regarding the accusations against Hammer, with whom he once appeared to have a close friendship.

“I don’t know,” he told the publication. “These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

Hammer has maintained a low profile since 2021, when the allegations against him first became public. That same year, a woman who said she’d been in a four-year relationship with the actor accused him of rape.

Though Hammer has repeatedly denied all criminal wrongdoing, the ensuing controversy forced him to drop out of a number of high-profile projects, including the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” starring Jennifer Lopez, and the Broadway play “The Minutes.” Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped the sexual assault charges against Hammer, stating there wasn’t enough evidence.

On the contrary, Chalamet’s star has continued to rise, thanks to plum roles in “Dune” and other films. He’ll return to the big screen this holiday season as eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in “Wonka,” a prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The GQ interview marks the first time Chalamet has offered any formal comment on his “Call Me by Your Name” co-star since news of the accusations broke. When Time magazine asked about the claims in 2021, he noted: “I totally get why you’re asking that, but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”