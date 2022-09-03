Timothée Chalamet's Blood-Red Backless Jumpsuit Is Getting A Lot Of Attention

Noted bold dresser Timothée Chalamet delivered another memorable look on the red carpet Friday with a sparkly, backless, bright-red jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival.

American actor Timothée Chalamet shows off an unusual blood-red jumpsuit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 2. Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The actor was there for the premiere of “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me by Your Name” fame. The filmmaker has previously stated that the new movie, a cannibal love story, has nothing to do with the alleged fantasies of fellow “Call Me By Your Name” alum Armie Hammer, who has faced accusations of sexual and physical abuse .

Chalamet strikes a pose at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 2. Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Chalamet’s scarlet ensemble was designed by French fashion designer Haider Ackermann, who posted several images of the actor on Instagram with the words “SEQUINS AND ALL.” Earlier this year, a shirtless Chalamet also donned sequined garb for the Academy Awards.

Chalamet mugs for the camera at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 2. picture alliance via Getty Images

“Bones and All” garnered a whopping 8.5-minute standing ovation at the festival. The film is set to be released in the U.S. in the fall.

Meanwhile on Twitter, the crowd was going wild for Chalamet’s eye-catching outfit. Read some of their reactions below:

i don’t meant to alarm anyone but timothee chalamet is in a backless red jumpsuit in venice pic.twitter.com/zv8BbrYsTW — Morgan (@MorganVAB) September 2, 2022

One of my gfs hosts a Valentine’s Day party every year called “Chalentine’s Day” where everyone dresses in a different Timothée Chalamet look and I absolutely cannot wait to walk in with this look, it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/QHGS8SDLve — pretty and rude (@themeredith) September 3, 2022

timothée chalamet is giving slutty mr tumnus at venice film festival rn i cant lie pic.twitter.com/UNfE9HV9KU — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) September 2, 2022

I love how Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles continue to smash gender stereotypes in clothing and look amazing and ooze confidence doing it. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) September 3, 2022

these are literally all batman villains and I love it pic.twitter.com/f7O0NCDW8q — Rob Plainview (@ClooneyDisciple) September 2, 2022

only a man named timothée chalamet can go from straight military man with no sense of matching to a pretty french tourist wearing Haider Ackermann and Cartier rings pic.twitter.com/VawZ9ZLeKB — soph ❥ (@sophs1nk) September 3, 2022

Lord Licorice in Greta Gerwig's CANDYLAND pic.twitter.com/eVWb39ssJ4 — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) September 2, 2022

twitter is always at its best after timothee chalamet wears an outfit — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) September 2, 2022