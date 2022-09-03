Timothée Chalamet's Blood-Red Backless Jumpsuit Is Getting A Lot Of Attention

Noted bold dresser Timothée Chalamet delivered another memorable look on the red carpet Friday with a sparkly, backless, bright-red jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival.
The actor was there for the premiere of “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me by Your Name” fame. The filmmaker has previously stated that the new movie, a cannibal love story, has nothing to do with the alleged fantasies of fellow “Call Me By Your Name” alum Armie Hammer, who has faced accusations of sexual and physical abuse .
Chalamet’s scarlet ensemble was designed by French fashion designer Haider Ackermann, who posted several images of the actor on Instagram with the words “SEQUINS AND ALL.” Earlier this year, a shirtless Chalamet also donned sequined garb for the Academy Awards.
“Bones and All” garnered a whopping 8.5-minute standing ovation at the festival. The film is set to be released in the U.S. in the fall.
Meanwhile on Twitter, the crowd was going wild for Chalamet’s eye-catching outfit. Read some of their reactions below: