Timothée Chalamet In Talks To Star In Bob Dylan Biopic

The "Little Women" star is reportedly learning guitar to better portray the rock legend.

Timothée Chalamet may soon be going from “Little Women” to a big rock legend.

The actor is reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in “Going Electric,” a film set in the early 1960s when the singer switched from acoustic to electric guitar, according to Deadline.

The movie will be directed by James Mangold, who recently had a hit with another ’60s-era biopic: “Ford v Ferrari.”

Chalamet is taking guitar lessons for the role, according to Variety.

Dylan is set to be an executive producer of the film, which The Hollywood Reporter says will be released under the Fox Searchlight banner.

