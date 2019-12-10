Timothée Chalamet Lost All Chill In Dinner With Kanye, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

The Academy Award nominee shared his account Monday of an epic dinner with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for Kid Cudi’s birthday earlier this year.

It started as dinner with just Kid Cudi, then grew with celebrity wattage from there. Especially with the arrival of the Wests.

“It feels like there’s an earthquake in the restaurant,” Chalamet said on “The Tonight Show.”

The 23-year-old actor said he felt like “a fraud” in the moment and repaired to the bathroom to text a few friends and and ask, “Does this make sense?”

Their answer was that the old Chalamet would slap sense into himself and get back to the table. The actor did just that and eventually got into the flow of the evening.

Looking back on his freakout, the performer told host Jimmy Fallon: “It’s not a healthy way to deal with it.”

Watch Chalamet tell the story above.