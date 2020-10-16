Timothée Chalamet is putting rumors to rest.
The “Dune” actor opened up about paparazzi photos that spawned headlines around the world last year, showing him kissing then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp. The two, who’d just finished promoting their film “The King” at the Venice Film Festival, were pictured canoodling on a boat in Capri, Italy.
Various theories were floated about the photos (mostly that they were a PR setup), but Chalamet set the record straight in a GQ profile published on Thursday.
“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” the “Call Me by Your Name” star said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’”
“And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” he continued. “And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt.”
“A P.R. stunt?!,” Chalomet exclaimed. “Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”
Chalamet and Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, dated for over a year and maintained an extremely private relationship, but have since split.
Chalamet has previously spoken about his reluctance with dating ― especially the word “date.”
“Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established,” the actor told W Magazine in 2018. “You can always see people on early date behavior.”
Since parting ways with Depp, Chalamet was spotted kissing and cozying up to fellow actor Eiza González in June.
Perhaps we’ll hear Chalamet’s behind-the-scenes take on those photos soon.
