Timothée Chalamet On The 1 Thing That Would Make Him Reconsider Leonardo DiCaprio’s Acting Advice

Timothée Chalamet received two pieces of advice from legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio ― but he might be rethinking half of it.
The “Dune: Part Two” star recently referenced DiCaprio’s counsel when he was asked by The New York Times if he’d had opportunities to star in superhero movies.
“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” Chalamet said in the interview published last week, adding, “I follow them both!”
“But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, ‘The Dark Knight,’” Chalamet continued. “If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”
The “Call Me By Your Name” star spoke about how the Christopher Nolan film changed his life during an acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards back in 2018.
“When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my Mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me,” Chalamet said, according to IndieWire, as he even recalled the exact location and time of the showing.
“I left that theatre a changed man, and I’m serious about that,” he explained. “Heath Ledger’s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”
Just six years after “The Dark Knight” came out, Chalamet had the opportunity to work with Nolan on his space odyssey film, “Interstellar,” in 2014.