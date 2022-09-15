Timothée Chalamet Reveals The Career Advice He Got From Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio/ Timothee Chalamet AP/AP

Actor Timothée Chalamet has received much acclaim in his relatively short acting career — and he credits the advice of fellow superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Chalamet told British Vogue that back in 2018 when he was first making a name for himself, the “Titanic” star graciously advised him about how to handle his career.

The advice? “No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Chalamet said.

It appears as though Chalamet has taken DiCaprio’s advice and has mostly made art films, save for last year’s sci-fi epic “Dune.”

The 26-year-old actor didn’t mention if DiCaprio also offered dating advice, which is just as well since the 47-year-old’s predilection for dropping girlfriends after they turn 25 has made him the butt of jokes.

Although the “Vogue” interview is the first time the “Call Me By Your Name” star has thanked DiCaprio by name, he’s mentioned the advice before.

Back in 2021, Chalamet told Time about the same advice, saying he’d received it from “one of my heroes.” But he warned, “I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass.”