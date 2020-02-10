Human hanger Timothée Chalamet has spent awards season being the man of our dreams in the outfits of our dreams. And he spent the Oscars in the outfit of our memes.

The “Little Women” star arrived on the red carpet in a Prada outfit that had Twitter pumping its brakes to make plenty of car-related comparisons.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Timothée Chalamet has social media feeling things at the Oscars.

The discourse was rich with pop culture references to characters like bad boy Jess Mariano from “Gilmore Girls,” one of the T-Birds from “Grease” and “Glee” villain Sue Sylvester.

Other people thought he looked more like a paramedic or a chic valet.

Jess Mariano walked so Timothée could fix my Honda pic.twitter.com/11XuU32QTR — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 10, 2020

Rhymes with "valet", also dresses like one: pic.twitter.com/TaLEjwZch8 — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) February 10, 2020

#Oscars



timothee chalamet giving you aye Sylvester realness today on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/9dEDYx80Ir — i think your vagina may need an exorcism (@davypalmer) February 10, 2020

Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7pvdyYhXSb — The Ringer (@ringer) February 10, 2020

Timothee Chalamet (who styles himself) serving... high fashion first responder Prada Paramedic lewks #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1bnvTSOS1V — Renata Klein (@OfDupre) February 10, 2020