Timothée Chalamet is a talented actor but also ― have you seen him wear clothes?
You will — a whopping three times on the list below. Namely for the fuchsia power suit he wore to the “Little Women” premiere in Paris on Thursday, but also for the pinstripes and graphic shirt he wore just days before.
Stellar suiting was also a staple on red carpets elsewhere this week. Rose Byrne looked sleek at CNN Heroes, “Bombshell” stars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron each had menswear moments of their own and Dwayne Johnson wore a unique suit to the “Jumanji” premiere that ― you just need to see for yourself.
Check out our picks for must-see celebrity outfits of the week below.
Timothée Chalamet
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Eliza Scanlen
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Rose Byrne
Jason Mendez/Invision/AP
Madelaine Petsch, Julia Fox, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras and Aquaria
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
Timotheée Chalamet
NBC via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Karen Gillan
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
RuPaul
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Charlize Theron
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Billy Porter
Steven Simione via Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
Yuichi Yamazaki via Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Marla Aufmuth via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images