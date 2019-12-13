Timothée Chalamet is a talented actor but also ― have you seen him wear clothes?

You will — a whopping three times on the list below. Namely for the fuchsia power suit he wore to the “Little Women” premiere in Paris on Thursday, but also for the pinstripes and graphic shirt he wore just days before.

Stellar suiting was also a staple on red carpets elsewhere this week. Rose Byrne looked sleek at CNN Heroes, “Bombshell” stars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron each had menswear moments of their own and Dwayne Johnson wore a unique suit to the “Jumanji” premiere that ― you just need to see for yourself.

Check out our picks for must-see celebrity outfits of the week below.