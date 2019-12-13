Style & Beauty

Timothée Chalamet Does Clothes Good, And More Must-See Celeb Outfits

Two words: Fuchsia. Suiting.

Timothée Chalamet is a talented actor but also ― have you seen him wear clothes?

You will — a whopping three times on the list below. Namely for the fuchsia power suit he wore to the “Little Women” premiere in Paris on Thursday, but also for the pinstripes and graphic shirt he wore just days before.

Stellar suiting was also a staple on red carpets elsewhere this week. Rose Byrne looked sleek at CNN Heroes, “Bombshell” stars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron each had menswear moments of their own and Dwayne Johnson wore a unique suit to the “Jumanji” premiere that ― you just need to see for yourself.

Check out our picks for must-see celebrity outfits of the week below.

Timothée Chalamet
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet at the world premiere of "Little Women" in New York City on Dec. 7.
Eliza Scanlen
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Eliza Scanlen at the "Little Women" world premiere in New York City on Dec. 7.
Rose Byrne
Jason Mendez/Invision/AP
Rose Byrne at the 13th annual CNN Heroes tribute in New York City on Dec. 8.
Madelaine Petsch, Julia Fox, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras and Aquaria
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch, Julia Fox, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras and Aquaria at the Moschino 2020 pre-fall runway show in New York City on Dec. 9.
Timotheée Chalamet
NBC via Getty Images
Timotheée Chalamet on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on Dec. 9.
Dwayne Johnson
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Hollywood on Dec. 9.
Karen Gillan
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Karen Gillan at the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Hollywood on Dec. 9.
Nicole Kidman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman at a screening of "Bombshell" in Westwood, California, on Dec. 10.
Margot Robbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Margot Robbie at a screening of "Bombshell" in Westwood on Dec. 10.
RuPaul
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
RuPaul at the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 10.
Kerry Washington
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Kerry Washington at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Hollywood on Dec. 11.
Charlize Theron
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Charlize Theron at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Hollywood on Dec. 11.
Billy Porter
Steven Simione via Getty Images
Billy Porter in conversation with Fern Mallis at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Dec. 11.
Daisy Ridley
Yuichi Yamazaki via Getty Images
Daisy Ridley at an event for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Tokyo on Dec. 11.
Lizzo
Instagram/@lizzobeeating
Lizzo named Time's "Entertainer of the Year" on Dec. 11.
Yara Shahidi
Marla Aufmuth via Getty Images
Yara Shahidi at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston on Dec. 12.
Timothée Chalamet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet at the "Little Women" premiere in Paris on Dec. 12.
Saoirse Ronan
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan at the "Little Women" premiere in Paris on Dec. 12.
