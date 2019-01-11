Timothée Chalamet Finally Explains The 'Sequin Harness' He Wore To The Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet is finally setting the record straight about his edgy Golden Globes look.

The “Beautiful Boy” and “Call Me by Your Name” star appeared at the Jan. 6 ceremony in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, paired with Cartier jewelry. The outfit was deemed a “sequin harness” by the media and drew inevitable comparisons to Adam Rippon’s S&M-inspired Oscars tuxedo.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Chalamet clarified that the look was not, in fact, intended to be seen as a harness.

“I thought it was a bib ― they told me it was a bib,” he said, bashfully. “I had a friend send me a thing, like, sex dungeon culture is a thing, where you wear harnesses. I didn’t do it for that reason.”

The 23-year-old ― who has been romantically linked to actress and model Lily Rose-Depp ― brought his mother, Nicole Flender, to the Golden Globes as his date. The pair have always been close, even though Chalamet was known to play a particularly cheeky prank or two on Mom in his younger days.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet opened up about “Beautiful Boy” opposite, Steve Carell. Based on a pair of memoirs by father and son David and Nic Sheff, the film is a harrowing look at drug addiction and its impact on family, and it has once again made Chalamet an awards season favorite.

The film, released in October, has also won praise as a dramatic turn for Carell. Though Chalamet is a self-professed fan of “The Office,” which helped put Carell on the map, he kept mum about it while on the “Beautiful Boy” set.

“Like, 80 percent of the time with people that I’ve looked up to, I’m just, like, trying not to reveal it,” he said. Gesturing to DeGeneres, he added, “Like right now.”