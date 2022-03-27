Timothée Chalamet Went Shirtless On The Oscars Red Carpet And Twitter Had A Field Day

Timothée Chalamet debuted one of his boldest fashion statements yet, dominating the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet and setting the internet ablaze with his Oscars look. And boy, is it a look.
The “Dune” actor went shirtless on the red carpet, pairing black tuxedo pants with a cropped sequined lace jacket, a silver necklace and matching silver rings.
Twitter users, of course, had a field day with the outfit:
Check out all of the Oscars red carpet looks below:
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Lily James
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Diane Guerrero
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
David Livingston via Getty Images
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Eva von Bahr
David Livingston via Getty Images
Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Jacob Elordi
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Regina Hall
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Rickey Thompson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Diane Warren
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Rami Malek
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Wanda and Alex Sykes
ABC via Getty Images
Reba McEntire
ABC via Getty Images
Jessica and David Oyelowo
David Livingston via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
ABC via Getty Images
Renate Reinsve
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Rosie Perez
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Saniyya Sidney
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Judi Dench
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Youn Yuh-jung
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Amy Forsyth
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Anna Dzieduszycka and Tadeusz Lysiak
David Livingston via Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Stephanie Lai and Pawo Choyning Dorji
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Naomi Scott
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Tati Gabrielle
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Anina Pinter, Theo Green, Ann Mangini and Mark Mangini
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Maddie Ziegler
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Nyle DiMarco, Amaree McKenstry-Hall, Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Julia Vernon and Nadia Stacey
David Livingston via Getty Images
Heather Packer and Will Packer
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Brad Goreski
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Germaine Franco (R) and guest
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Zuri Hall
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Karamo Brown
Mike Coppola via Getty Images