Timothée Chalamet Wore A Belted Silver Suit And Now We All Want One

Holy. Chic.

Timothée Chalamet attended the premiere of his movie “The King” at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night and none of that matters as much as the fact that he did so in a Haider Ackermann suit so fantastic it flipped everything we’ve ever felt about menswear on the red carpet directly on its head.

Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images Dream dude Timothée Chalamet in a dream suit at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

A far cry from the plain old tux, the attention to detail on this look is unparalleled, from the cuff in the trousers to the wrap belt to the rugged black boots. It’s so good, we’ve spent most of our time since first feasting our eyes on it trying to figure out how to achieve it in real life.

Mix and match any of the blazer/pant combos below for a monochromatic dupe or tuck in one of the silver slip dresses and buy yourself a dual-purpose ensemble. Pair with perfectly tousled hair and general heartthrobbed-ness and who knows, people might just start calling you by his name.

Check out our picks for silver suiting à la Chalamet below.