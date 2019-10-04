Do you love loungewear but wish it had about 15,000 times more pizazz? Man, have we got the hoodie for you. Or, rather, Timothée Chalamet does.

The love of all our lives arrived at the London premiere of his new film, “The King,” on Thursday wearing a Louis Vuitton hooded sweatshirt that, according to Vogue, is embellished with 15,000 sequins and more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Meet "The King" of loungewear.

According to Virgil Alboh, men’s artistic director for Vuitton, the haute couture hoodie was dreamed up in text messages with the stylish star. “Texts with [Chalamet] about red carpet looks turn into rare Louis Vuitton hoodies from the men’s atelier real quick,” Alboh wrote on Instagram.

Real quick is a bit of an overstatement: The sweatshirt apparently took more than 30 hours to complete.

Chalamet has donned sparkle in unexpected ways before. Who could forget the Louis Vuitton harness the actor wore to the Golden Globes last year?

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Timmy is no stranger to sparkle. Remember this look at the 2018 Golden Globes?

Lest his elevated loungewear and iconic silver suit moment fool you, Chalamet is still a king of the people. Just a few days ago, he hand-delivered bagels to fans who had waited for hours hoping to catch a glimpse of him on the red carpet in New York City.