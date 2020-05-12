Tina Fey turns 50 on May 18, but she won’t be celebrating as intended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She told fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Seth Meyers on Monday that she’d “had such good plans” involving other “SNL” grads of her era.

“I was supposed to go to a spa in Arizona with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey and Paula Pell,” she said on “Late Night.”

They even planned to get a house together.

“It was going to be like the sequel to the movie ‘Wine Country,’ I hope,” she said. The 2019 Netflix movie starring Fey and her friends was about a group of women celebrating a 50th birthday with a drunken weekend.

“We’ll still do it,” Fey said. “No children, no spouses.”

But what if there really were a “Wine Country” sequel in the works? We’d be game for an onscreen reunion of this comedic clique. And while it wouldn’t be ready for some time, Americans could use all the escapism they can get in the foreseeable future.

Watch the interview above.