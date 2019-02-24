Tina Fey, Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph, The Hosts We Deserve, Open The Oscars

Fey, Poehler and Rudolph went on to poke fun at the carousel of scandals that have surrounded the awards show this past year, including the much-derided popular film category.

“There is no host tonight. There won’t be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall,” Rudolph joked.

The mere presence of the beloved “Saturday Night Live” trio sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many fans watching along clamoring for them to host for real.