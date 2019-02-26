Tina Fey Can't Hide Anger At Jimmy Fallon During On-Air Break

The tension was thick behind the scenes of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

Tina Fey appeared on the show’s fifth-anniversary celebration episode, but she carried some (faux) resentment toward the host.

“You’re a terrible person,” she whispered to Fallon, her former “Saturday Night Live” colleague, as they sat down for their chat.

The two managed to put aside the awkwardness for their on-camera interview ― until Fallon introduced a clip of Fey in the upcoming Netflix movie “Wine Country.”

Then the gloves came off, as Fey accused Fallon of “popping pills” and hinted at other problems.