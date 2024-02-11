Tina Fey Has 5 Scathing Words For Critics Of New 'Mean Girls' Movie

Tina Fey has a blunt message for social media users who have taken issue with some details from her new “Mean Girls” movie.
During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the “La Culturistas” podcast hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Fey addressed fans of the “Mean Girls” franchise during a segment of the show where guests and hosts say, “I don’t think so honey,” before firing off their strong opinions on various topics.
Fey used the opportunity to call out TikTok users who have complained about some of the changes that were made to the new film, calling them “Little Broadway cunts on TikTok.”
“I don’t think so honey, little Broadway cunts on TikTok complaining about two lines of ‘Revenge Party,’ when I bring you fucking Reneé Rapp, I bring you Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, this is why we can’t have nice things,” she quipped, naming cast members in the film while sparking laughs from Yang and Rogers.
The new “Mean Girls” musical, which hit theaters last month, is a movie adaptation of a Broadway musical that was based on the original 2004 classic film, “Mean Girls.”
Fey, the writer-producer of the new movie, was referencing TikTok users who expressed their dismay that some of the lyrics from the songs in the Broadway musical had been tweaked for the new film.
Some viewers had complained about the movie’s version of song “Revenge Party,” while other called out minor changes in lyrics for song, “Sexy.”
But Fey, who reprised her role in the film as teacher Ms. Norbury, is clearly unbothered by the criticism.
The “Date Night” actor told People magazine last month that she and co-star Tim Meadows both agreed to reprise their roles in the new film under one condition.
She said that she and Meadows, who returned as Principal Duvall, both said they would not be breaking out into song.
“So I called Tim and I was like, ‘Will you do it? I’ll do it if you do it.’ And we said yes, as long as we don’t have to sing,” she said.