Tina Knowles Says Daughter Beyoncé Can Get 'Really Mean' Backstage

Beyoncé’s mom had some choice words for the legendary performer.

Tina Knowles shared glowing praise for her family of creatives ― which also includes daughter Solange, son-in-law Jay-Z and granddaughter Blue Ivy ― on Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk show “Sherri.” But she was candid when asked what Beyoncé was like backstage between songs and during her outfit changes on tour.

“Oh my god,” Knowles said. “We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there.’ And I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore.”

“She would say, ‘I’m a ―’” Knowles said, pausing to look pointedly at the audience, ”‘in the morning,’ and I’ll be like, ‘and the evening, too!’”

The matriarch shared her affection for the superstar singer, who broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time this year and concluded her five-month “Renaissance World Tour” earlier this month. After all, Beyoncé always remembers herself, her mother said.

“After we get off she’ll say, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’” Knowles said. “And I’m like, ‘I know.’ And certain times she’d be crying and I was like, ‘She crying ’cause she knows she just said some crazy stuff to us.’ But that’s the heat of the moment.”

“Because you’re trying to get your shoes on and everybody’s waiting and, you know, if somebody’s messing up — or they lose the shoes — then you messed up the whole show,” she continued. “So I understand it.”

Beyoncé's mom said she understands her daughter's stressors in "the heat of the moment." Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Parkwood/Getty Images

Beyoncé captured her most recent tour for an upcoming concert movie titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” The string of shows marked her first solo tour since “The Formation World Tour” in 2016 and featured her daughter, Blue Ivy, performing onstage alongside professional dancers.

Beyoncé is in rarified air as an artist, having amassed all the critical acclaim there can be and become an official billionaire alongside her husband. But Knowles said she still has to tell her daughter to watch her tone.

“Oh, all the time,” she said Tuesday. “I’m like, ’I’m the mama here. Still, to this day, because my kids are bossy like everybody’s kids — and they start thinking that they’re my mama. I have to remind them.”