Tina Peters, Former Colorado Clerk Who Denied Election, Avoids Jail

Peters was briefly detained on Feb. 8, 2022, at a cafe where she was meeting with other people when investigators from the district attorney’s office showed up with a warrant to seize the iPad. Peters is accused of using the iPad to record a court hearing for a former subordinate, Belinda Knisely, who was also charged in the election system case.

Peters gave the iPad to another person, and police were called. Peters got between officers and the man to try to prevent them from taking the iPad. Peters was handcuffed and taken outside without warning, which was captured on police body camera video.

Peters faces seven felony charges for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in 2021 in search of proof of the false conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump. She has pleaded not guilty and contends the charges are politically motivated.

Knisely and another former clerk’s office employee, Sandra Brown, have both pleaded guilty under deals that require them to testify against Peters. That trial is scheduled for August.