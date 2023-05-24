Entertainment celebrity deathsTina Turner

Tina Turner In Photos: Music Icon Was Known For Fierce Vocals Paired With Onstage Energy

The late Turner's hits include "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got To Do With It."

Editor, HuffPost

Photo Editor, HuffPost

Tina Turner performs at Vorst Nationaal in Brussels on April 16, 1985.
Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Rock and R&B icon Tina Turner, who was known for hits such as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” died Wednesday at age 83.

Turner gained fame for her fierce vocals and active stage presence. Over her decadeslong career, the singer won eight Grammys and two MTV Video Music Awards. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Here are some memorable moments from Turner’s life and career, in photos:

Turner poses for a portrait in 1964.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Turner performs onstage in Amsterdam in 1971.
Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferbs/Getty Images
Turner appears for a portrait circa 1961 with her then-husband, Ike Turner. The pair performed as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. They divorced in the late 1970s and Tina Turner later alleged that he abused her.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Turner in London in October 1975.
Andrew Putler/Redferns/Getty Images
A studio portrait of Turner singing, taken in New York on Nov. 25, 1969.
Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Turner poses in a winged costume in Los Angeles in 1977.
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Turner performs with the Rolling Stones in New Jersey during the band's 1981 U.S. tour.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Turner poses for a portrait circa 1985.
ENIZE alain/Sygma via Getty Images
Turner with English singer-songwriter David Bowie in 1985.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Turner and Mick Jagger perform at the Live Aid benefit concert on July 13, 1985, in Philadelphia.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Turner appears in a still from 1985's "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome."
Warner Bros./Alamy
Turner performs on stage at Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on April 4, 1987.
Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images
Turner on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on New Year's Eve in 1987.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Turner performs again at Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Nov. 4, 1990.
Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images
Turner, who sang the theme song for the 1995 James Bond film "GoldenEye," poses for a photo shoot in London.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Turner performs at the World Music Theater in Tinley Park, Illinois, on June 28, 1997.
Paul Natkin/Getty Images
Turner plays in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2000, during the tour for her final studio album, "Twenty Four Seven." Rock legend Joe Cocker opened the show.
Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Turner laughs during a photo shoot for the musical "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" in Hamburg, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2018.
Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
