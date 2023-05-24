Tina Turner In Photos: Music Icon Was Known For Fierce Vocals Paired With Onstage Energy

Rock and R&B icon Tina Turner, who was known for hits such as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” died Wednesday at age 83.
Turner gained fame for her fierce vocals and active stage presence. Over her decadeslong career, the singer won eight Grammys and two MTV Video Music Awards. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Here are some memorable moments from Turner’s life and career, in photos:
