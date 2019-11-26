Tina Turner Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday With A Joyful Video Message

Music legend Tina Turner celebrated her milestone 80th birthday with a sweet video message to her fans, telling them “I feel good.”

Turner’s official Twitter account shared a video on Tuesday of the rock ‘n’ roll artist telling her fans how she feels about turning 80.

“How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this,” Turner said. “How is this? Oh, well I look great, I feel good.”

Turner continued by noting that she is overcoming “some very serious sicknesses.”

In her 2018 memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story,” the singer revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant and that her husband, Erwin Bach, was the donor, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s like having a second chance at life,” Turner continued in the video. “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

To celebrate turning 80 years old, Tina has recorded a special birthday video message just for her fans.💜 #Tina80 pic.twitter.com/dUFEUawQ7r — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) November 26, 2019

A musical about Turner’s life, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” premiered on Broadway earlier this month. Written by playwright Katori Hall, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and presented in association with Turner, the musical’s world premiere took place in spring 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London.

On the opening night of the musical on Broadway, Turner surprised excited crowds by joining the cast onstage.

Missy Elliot was among the celebrities who honored Turner on her 80th birthday on Tuesday.

“It’s so IMPORTANT for us to KNOW OUR HISTORY in music because of artist like #TinaTurner who KICKED DOWN DOORS & left them open for artist like MYSELF & MOST of your FAVS,” she wrote.

.@LoveTinaTurner We Celebrate your 80th today! It’s so IMPORTANT for us to KNOW OUR HISTORY in music because of artist like #TinaTurner who KICKED DOWN DOORS & left them open for artist like MYSELF & MOST of your FAVS🙂🙌🏾 WE ❤️ YOU TINA 🍰🎂🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/OluFh1bLLJ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 26, 2019