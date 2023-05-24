Tina Turner's Death At 83 Brings Out The Twitter Tributes

It wasn’t long after legendary artist Tina Turner’s death at 83 was announced on Thursday that tributes to her were pouring on from celebrities on social media.
Various celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, politics and sports — including Ciara, Magic Johnson, Grandmaster Flash and others — paid homage to the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer on Twitter.
RIP @tinaturner The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the… pic.twitter.com/Lfat1OiBj3— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023
I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023
She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO
Heaven has gained an angel.— Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023
Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.
Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF
Goodnight, Queen. #TinaTurner #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/vvDjKMJnq7— Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 24, 2023
Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023
My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1k— Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) May 24, 2023
Tina Turner — LEGEND. What a life, what a career, what a comeback, what an impact. I hate doing Twitter RIPs but R I P.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 24, 2023
Also — I think “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is one of the best songs ever.
This was one of the great 80s pop culture mergers…https://t.co/jDwWqwnI4n
This woman rose like a Phoenix from the ashes of abuse, a derailed career, and no money to a renaissance like I’ve never seen in entertainment. She became fully herself and showed us all how it’s done. Rest in Peace #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/dPdc1JXkRQ— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) May 24, 2023
The effervescent power and beauty of Tina Turner is unequalled in the history of sensual, spiritualized vocalists.. Her resilience in the face of danger, she exploded into the world of entertainment. A country girl who remains the queen of rock and soul music. RIP pic.twitter.com/4iRSTV4PJN— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) May 24, 2023
Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2023
What a life.— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 24, 2023
What a career.
What a Warrior.
RIP Tina Turner. pic.twitter.com/Rg4zEOnV5N
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) May 24, 2023
A life to celebrate…
Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner 🙏🏾🕊️🎤 pic.twitter.com/gPK6HMu4Tc
RIP to the Queen of Rock & Roll, the great Tina Turner.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 24, 2023
Legends never die. They live on in our collective psyche forever. Thank you for enriching our lives, Tina. Rest in power… #tinaturner 1939-2023 pic.twitter.com/ODXWr0JlrP— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 24, 2023
RIP Tina Turner.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 24, 2023
Simply, the best. pic.twitter.com/KynOeO0A80
I am heartbroken to see that one of my idols have passed. She paved the way for so many of us in the industry. RIP #TinaTurner💜💜💜💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/40pPkTWp4K— Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) May 24, 2023
RIP to the legendary Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/Pgh2pXbVn3— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) May 24, 2023
One of the greats has passed today. A shining star and a wonderful person. Dear Tina RIP #tinaturner #rip #queenofrocknroll #simplythebest pic.twitter.com/Yo6tQqBRbv— Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) May 24, 2023
May God rest your soul, Tina Turner https://t.co/fpFDK72Tlv— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 24, 2023
What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS!— Rick Astley (@rickastley) May 24, 2023
Such sad news.
R.I.P ❤️🙏 #tinaturner pic.twitter.com/x0JU3xs19H
I am saddened to learn about the passing of @tinaturner I met Tina a few times through my pal Donna Summer. I remember her teaching me how to dance at a party. With my two left feet I fell. She picked me up off the floor + we tried again. I'll always be a fan of her and her music pic.twitter.com/Qtar7qPiEs— Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) May 24, 2023
Best is an adjective, meaning "of the highest quality, excellence, or standing."— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) May 24, 2023
Here it is in a sentence: "Tina Turner was simply the best." pic.twitter.com/Y6Vxohamve