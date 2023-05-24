What's Hot

EntertainmentTwitterTina Turner

Tina Turner's Death At 83 Brings Out The Twitter Tributes

Celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and politics took to the social media platform to sing Turner's praises.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|
Tina Turner, seen here performing in Janurary 2009, died Tuesday at 83.
Tina Turner, seen here performing in Janurary 2009, died Tuesday at 83.
via Associated Press

It wasn’t long after legendary artist Tina Turner’s death at 83 was announced on Thursday that tributes to her were pouring on from celebrities on social media.

Various celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, politics and sports — including Ciara, Magic Johnson, Grandmaster Flash and others — paid homage to the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer on Twitter.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot