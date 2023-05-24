Tina Turner's Style Through The Years Was Iconic And Yes, Simply The Best

Tina Turner, the legendary rock and R&B singer who started off in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful solo career, died Wednesday at 83. Turner died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, a representative told Reuters.

Turner was known for her roaring, raspy voice ― a voice that led to her being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice. But her image was equally unparalleled: The fringe! Those legs! That swagger that even Mick Jagger couldn’t best!

Of course, fashion had a lot to do with her image as well: The woman widely known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” rocked everything from sequined minidresses to mod leather miniskirts and, in later life, even some completely sheer jumpsuits (and this was before “naked dresses” were a red carpet staple).

Advertisement

Below, we walk through some of the fashion icon’s most unforgettable looks.