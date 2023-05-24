Style & BeautyFashionStyleTina Turner

Tina Turner's Style Through The Years Was Iconic And Yes, Simply The Best

The "Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll," who died Wednesday at 83, was fashion royalty, too.

Tina Turner, the legendary rock and R&B singer who started off in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful solo career, died Wednesday at 83. Turner died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, a representative told Reuters.

Turner was known for her roaring, raspy voice ― a voice that led to her being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice. But her image was equally unparalleled: The fringe! Those legs! That swagger that even Mick Jagger couldn’t best!

Of course, fashion had a lot to do with her image as well: The woman widely known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” rocked everything from sequined minidresses to mod leather miniskirts and, in later life, even some completely sheer jumpsuits (and this was before “naked dresses” were a red carpet staple).

Below, we walk through some of the fashion icon’s most unforgettable looks.

January 1960
Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns
January 1961
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1964
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1964
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1965
Frank Driggs Collection/Archive Photos
September 1966
David Redfern
January 1969
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1970
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1970
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1970
Gai Terrell/Redferns
January 1970
RB/Redferns
September 1971
Micahel Ochs Archives
January 1975
Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive
January 1978
Harry Langdon/Archive Photos
January 1979
Gus Stewart/Redferns
March 1979
David Redfern/Redferns
April 1982
Fin Costello/Redferns
May 1984
Michael Ochs Archives
January 1985
Ron Galella/WireImage
January 1990
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
June 1993
Dana Nalbandian/WireImage
May 1997
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
July 2000
Amanda Edwards/Redferns
October 2003
Paul Hawthorne/FilmMagic
May 2005
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
February 2007
Venturelli/WireImage
February 2008
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
July 2008
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
December 2008
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
March 2009
Jo Hale/Getty Images
January 2010
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
February 2011
Vittorio Zunino Celotto /Getty Images
February 2011
Venturelli/WireImage
2011
Getty
2012
ChinaFotoPress
June 2013
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
April 2015
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
April 2015
Jacopo M. Raule via Getty Images
January 2016
KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images
2017
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
April 2018
Ricky Vigil via Getty Images
July 2018
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
March 2019
GEORG WENDT via Getty Images
2019
Variety via Getty Images
