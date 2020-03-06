Tinder Warns Wanna-Be Hook-Ups To Keep 'Social Distance' For COVID-19 Safety

Tinder is warning hook-up seekers to maintain a “social distance” to protect against the new coronavirus.

It’s difficult to maintain a social distance on a date — or in bed. But, in a pop-up alert headlined: “Your wellbeing is our #1 priority,” the dating app﻿ suggested keeping a “social distance” in public gatherings. It appears when users swipe through profiles for potential dates, USA Today reported.

“Tinder is a great place to meet new people,” the message said. “While we want you to continue having fun, protecting yourself from the Coronavirus is more important.”

The alert then offers safety tips: “Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distance in public gatherings.” It also links to the World Health Organization site for more recommendations and other information on COVID-19.

Tinder recommending to ‘maintain social distance in public gatherings’ to avoid coronavirus feels quite ironic given the nature of the app is to not maintain social distance pic.twitter.com/QoSBeNNPdN — Georgia Bailey (@jorjafaith) March 5, 2020

Tinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

Tinder members on Twitter said some folks were already taking precautions:

I was talking to a man on tinder and I told him I was traveling and he said “with this corona virus!?” Then unmatched me



Dating is maybe the most fun thing I’ve ever done. — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 5, 2020

Some appeared to appreciate the warning:

Jeezo. You know things are serious when tinder is warning you about the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/hgsFNMeJq3 — Ryan Capperauld (@ryancapperauld) March 3, 2020

While others thought the warnings could be expanded:

tinder out here protecting me from corona virus more than they’re protecting me from bad pickup lines and weirdos pic.twitter.com/vuw6PjdtH5 — Linds (@lindzsIay) March 3, 2020

One wag joked that the pop-up message was evocative of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel:

"Tinder in the era of coronavirus" is the new "Love in the time of cholera". Discuss. — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) March 3, 2020