Tinder Warns Wanna-Be Hook-Ups To Keep 'Social Distance' For COVID-19 Safety

Tinder is warning hook-up seekers to maintain a “social distance” to protect against the new coronavirus.
It’s difficult to maintain a social distance on a date — or in bed. But, in a pop-up alert headlined: “Your wellbeing is our #1 priority,” the dating app suggested keeping a “social distance” in public gatherings. It appears when users swipe through profiles for potential dates, USA Today reported.
“Tinder is a great place to meet new people,” the message said. “While we want you to continue having fun, protecting yourself from the Coronavirus is more important.”
The alert then offers safety tips: “Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distance in public gatherings.” It also links to the World Health Organization site for more recommendations and other information on COVID-19.
Tinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.
Tinder members on Twitter said some folks were already taking precautions:
Some appeared to appreciate the warning:
While others thought the warnings could be expanded:
One wag joked that the pop-up message was evocative of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel: