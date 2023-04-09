ShoppingMother's DayGift Guidestarget

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

Founded with motherhood in mind, Tiny Tags jewelry is meant to celebrate your nearest and dearest.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Silver butterfly necklace from Tiny Tags
Target
Silver butterfly necklace from Tiny Tags

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Jewelry — arguably more than any other accessory — always tells a story. A gold ring your grandmother found at a charity sale, the dangly earrings your dad got you for your seventeenth birthday, a wedding ring, a silver chain you wear every single day — these accessories live with us, some even through generations.

Tiny Tags specializes in just that kind of jewelry — think delicate fine pieces that are perfect for everyday wear. Founded with motherhood in mind, the brand is meant to celebrate your nearest and dearest — and they’ve just launched a capsule collection of affordable styles at Target. Each of the six new Target-exclusive necklace features a tiny talisman of sorts, strung on chains that can be adjusted between 16 and 18 inches.

Shop Tiny Tags at Target

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Tiny Tags’ launch at Target is right on time. Pick up one of these understated-but-meaningful pieces for the mother figure in your life — be her your mother, aunt, grandmother, step-mom, teacher, best friend or sister. These necklaces also don’t just have to be for mothers — the understated design would be at home on anyone you love. Each piece is a sweet and stylish way to add to their story.

Get a jump on your Mother’s Day gifting and shop some standouts from the collection ahead.

1
Target
A sweet silver butterfly necklace
The platinum-colored butterfly feels like just the right piece for the light hearted person in your life — a little reminder to keep marching (or in this case, floating) to your own beat.
$24.99 at Target
2
Target
Or a gold-plated option
If your recipient prefers warmer colors, this free-spirited style is also available with 14K gold plating.
$24.99 at Target
3
Target
A gilded rainbow charm
This 14K gold-plated rainbow charm is an elegant reminder of the beauty after the storm. This design speaks to perseverance, inclusivity and the sunny-side-of-life outlook.
$24.99 at Target
4
Target
A gold-plated bear for any mother figure
The “mama bear” symbol is just the piece for the big love in your life: the bear-hug giver, the meal-maker, warm-hearted, always-room-for-more kind of mama.
$24.99 at Target
5
Target
A petite pink heart surrounded by silver
This pink enameled heart speaks to lasting love.
$24.99 at Target
6
Target
A similar option with gold plating
Tiny Tags also offers the option to gift this heartfelt symbol with 14K gold plating.
$24.99 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Neutrogena hydro boost hydrating hydrogel mask

The Best Sheet Masks, According To Estheticians

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

This One ‘Harmless’ Work Habit May Actually Be Anxiety In Disguise

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Granolas At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here’s How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Style & Beauty

There’s A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Food & Drink

Americans’ Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Shopping

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Work/Life

What Trump's Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Wellness

What We Get Wrong About Death, According To End-Of-Life Workers

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They're Stressed While Traveling

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already