Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Jewelry — arguably more than any other accessory — always tells a story. A gold ring your grandmother found at a charity sale, the dangly earrings your dad got you for your seventeenth birthday, a wedding ring, a silver chain you wear every single day — these accessories live with us, some even through generations.



Tiny Tags specializes in just that kind of jewelry — think delicate fine pieces that are perfect for everyday wear. Founded with motherhood in mind, the brand is meant to celebrate your nearest and dearest — and they’ve just launched a capsule collection of affordable styles at Target. Each of the six new Target-exclusive necklace features a tiny talisman of sorts, strung on chains that can be adjusted between 16 and 18 inches.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Tiny Tags’ launch at Target is right on time. Pick up one of these understated-but-meaningful pieces for the mother figure in your life — be her your mother, aunt, grandmother, step-mom, teacher, best friend or sister. These necklaces also don’t just have to be for mothers — the understated design would be at home on anyone you love. Each piece is a sweet and stylish way to add to their story.