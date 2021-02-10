Relationships

18 Tips From Celebrities Who've Been In Long-Distance Relationships

Here's what actors and other famous people have said about the LDR experience.

Celebrities are often in long-distance relationships, as they spend weeks or months filming on location, promoting new projects and more. Through the years, many have opened up about their LDR experience in interviews and essays.

Below, we’ve rounded up 18 pieces of long-distance relationship advice from celebrities who’ve been there. While some of their approaches rely on wealth and resources, other tips are more universal.

1
Orlando Bloom
“You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.”
2
Nicole Kidman
"For every single night he's away, he leaves me a love letter. Every single night of our relationship."
3
Gabrielle Union
“I fly wherever that is or I’ll fly home and hang out with the kids. We figure it out and make it work and a lot of compromise.”
4
Claire Danes
"We talk a lot, we text a lot, we send each other photos of our toes — dumb stuff. I think it's dangerous when you go into reporting mode, when you just kind of list things you've done that day. Sometimes you just kind of have to act as if you were with each other and not say anything terribly significant."
5
Michelle Obama
“We learned how to sustain our relationship at a distance which is why carving out that time, making sure that we have Friday or Saturday date nights, making sure that it is not just a movie. Because you can’t talk at a movie, you can’t ask questions and look him in the eye so we usually go out to dinner.”
6
John Legend
"Luckily there’s a lot of good technology for long-distance relationships now — when I was in college we didn't have that technology. Video chat — the way you can see and talk to each other — has changed so much. And there's something kind of hot about being distant from someone for a while."
7
Ellie Goulding
“I love it! I love my husband – but I also love myself. I can read a book. I can go for a run, I can eat messily. So it’s really great that you can have a partner that you don’t have to be with 24/7 – even when you’re married."
8
Miles Teller
"We talk. And yeah, we'll FaceTime and she'll come down and visit me on set. There's times that a text is appropriate. Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up. It removes the recap. I think that's important."
9
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
"First of all, we have a rule to never be apart for more than two weeks. We feel that a relationship, if one makes it their top priority, must take precedence over matters of locale."
10
Rachel Lindsay
“I love to work. I’m addicted to working, clearly, and rather than holding that against me, Bryan loves it and he’s super supportive of it. He always tells people the main thing that he’s attracted to … is my ambition. So we have an understanding, we talk it out. It’s not always easy, but he’s supportive of what I’m doing and I’m supportive of what he’s doing.”
11
Alexis Ohanian
“I think it’s really important, especially in a long-distance marriage like we are a lot of the time, and with two very, very driven partners, that you make the most out of the opportunities you have. Obviously we’ve got means as a family, but when I think of the most romantic things I’ve done for my wife, I actually think they’re the times when I was just there. When I was there when she needed me as a father to our baby, or as a husband.”
12
Troian Bellisario
"Patrick and I always have different adventures planned. A lot of air miles ... You make it work!"
13
Prince Harry
"I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So [that's how] — we made it work."
14
Sarah Hyland
"I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks, because five days is already too much for us. So we always try to make sure to see each other ... He’s a friggin’ trooper and always flying out here every weekend. [Or] every other weekend at least to see me if my schedule has been too busy to see him."
15
Ashley Graham
"We have a rule. We don't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It's absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It's pretty sexy."
16
Courteney Cox
“He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to [go to] England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened. I have not seen him in so long and you don’t realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It’s been hard, really. This is the longest time.”
17
Bryan Greenberg
"I guess we’re not in the normal sense a normal couple because we’re not with each other that much. It’s really a long-distance relationship when you think about it. But for us — I can’t speak for other people or other relationships — but for us there’s just a lot of trust and enjoying the times that we have together and being present."
18
Judith Light
“It’s been the best. I highly recommend it. He loves California, and I would never ask him to leave there and he would never ask me to leave here. Now, mind you, I go back and I shoot 'Transparent' and I’m there four or five months, so I’m there all the time, so then when I’m done there, I come back here and he’s flying here today, so we’re going to be together for a few days and then I’ll go back to California, so it really is this kind of supportive … we’re on each other’s team. There’s a solid, different kind of intimacy that comes about out of this and the support for each other and each other’s lives. I think people need alone time. I know I’m one of those people that needs that.”
