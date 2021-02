18 Tips From Celebrities Who've Been In Long-Distance Relationships

Judith Light

JC Olivera via Getty Images

“It’s been the best. I highly recommend it. He loves California, and I would never ask him to leave there and he would never ask me to leave here. Now, mind you, I go back and I shoot 'Transparent' and I’m there four or five months, so I’m there all the time, so then when I’m done there, I come back here and he’s flying here today, so we’re going to be together for a few days and then I’ll go back to California, so it really is this kind of supportive … we’re on each other’s team. There’s a solid, different kind of intimacy that comes about out of this and the support for each other and each other’s lives. I think people need alone time. I know I’m one of those people that needs that.”