This New Workplace Comedy Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Tires” is currently the second most popular show on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

This new comedy premiered on May 24 and quickly zoomed up the streaming service’s trending list. Comedians Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben star in the show, which they co-created with director John McKeever (who also has a recurring role).

“Tires” tells the story of an anxious man who inherits his father’s struggling auto-repair business and works to keep things afloat while facing relentless torment from his cousin and now employee.

"Tires" tells the story of an anxious man who inherits his father's struggling auto-repair business and works to keep things afloat while facing relentless torment from his cousin and now employee.

The British comedy “Trying” returned for a fourth season on Apple TV+ on May 22.

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall play a couple going through the challenges of trying to have a baby, exploring different paths to parenthood and eventually raising children. Since debuting in May 2020, the series has received mostly positive responses from critics.

The top series on Hulu at the moment is “The Kardashians” ― the popular reality show about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Hulu’s show is a continuation the story that picks up where the previous version, E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” concluded in 2021 after 20 seasons. The fifth season of this new edition premiered on May 23.

“Smiling Friends” is the second most popular show on Max now that season two is currently underway with new episodes every Monday.

The adult animated series follows the employees of a company that aims to spread happiness to those who need it. Creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack voice the main characters and many others.

“Evil” is trending on Paramount+ following the premiere of the fourth season on May 23.