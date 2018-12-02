As if she wasn’t busy enough being a mom of two, wife, show host and boss on social media, Chrissy Teigen has also managed to create collections for your kitchen, closet and cosmetics bag filled with irresistibly giftable items.

From gourmet to glam, these creations — made in collaboration with some of your favorite brands, like Target, Revolve, and Becca Cosmetics — give us access to all the things we love about Chrissy: her unapologetic appetite, her not-so-basic style and, of course, her signature gorgeous glow.

Here are a few of our favorite Teigen pieces that are ready to wrap and sure to indulge those on your gift list.

FYI, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Target

Who wants seconds? This follow-up to her first cookbook includes even more mouthwatering comfort food recipes, including one for “Pad Thai Carbonara.”

Shop it: Cravings: Hungry for More, by Chrissy Teigen, $21 (hardcover), target.com

Target

If this isn’t the perfect hostess gift, we don’t know what is. Throw a bow on this wood-and-metallic serving set and bring to your next holiday party.

Shop it: Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 2pc Acacia Wood Salad Serving Set, $10, target.com

Target

Serve up the French onion soup you whipped up from Chrissy’s new cookbook in her decorative mug, which can easily and stylishly be mixed and matched with other pieces from the collection.

Shop it: Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 18oz Stoneware Mug White/Gold Moroccan Decal, $7, target.com

Revolve

This one’s a splurge — but also an absolute stunner. Sporting that winter-white color that looks good on everyone, plus a super soft texture, the chunky-knit duster is one you’ll want to cozy up with all season long.

Shop it: Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Elijah Cardigan, $328, revolve.com

Revolve

Pants aren’t exactly the most popular presents — except when you’re gifting them to yourself. Channel your inner Chrissy and jingle-bell-rock these red side-button trousers to any holiday soirée. Bonus: They’re on sale!

Shop it: Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Tristan Boudoir Pant, $89 (was $148), revolve.com

Ulta

Chrissy packed this set with everything you need for a glam holiday look — a matte liquid lipstick, shimmer eyeshadow, and creamy highlighter — and infused all the formulas with her favorite sweet-treat scents, like vanilla, cinnamon buns, and cinnamon sugar.

Shop it: Becca X Chrissy Cravings Glow Kitchen Kit, $44, ulta.com

Ulta

These four merry minis feature the most delectable vanilla-frosting flavor, as well as a luscious pop of color. “Candy Cane” is quickly becoming one of our favorite reds of the season.