Tish Cyrus Explains Why Smoking Weed Could've Made Her A Better Parent

Tish Cyrus believes that smoking weed could’ve made her a better parent.
The famous momager and mother of Miley Cyrus explained her reasoning on the latest episode of her podcast, “Sorry We’re Stoned,” which she co-hosts with her daughter, Brandi Cyrus. The episode, which was released last week, included a guest appearance from Wiz Khalifa.
“I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was, like, 46,” Tish Cyrus told Khalifa.
“But I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then,” she continued. “I think I would’ve been, like, I don’t know ― school projects, I would’ve felt more fun.”
Brandi Cyrus interjected that her mother could’ve been “much more tolerant” during that time period of her life.
“I was just like, ‘Ahhh!’” Tish Cyrus said of her attitude at the time, reiterating, “I really do wish I had smoked then.”
Tish Cyrus has five children: Miley, Braison and Noah with her ex-husband, musician Billy Ray Cyrus, and Brandi and Trace from a previous relationship. Billy Ray Cyrus adopted Brandi and Trace after marrying Tish Cyrus in 1993.
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus divorced in 2022 and have since remarried other people.
Last month, Tish Cyrus opened up on Alex Cooper’s podcast, “Call Her Daddy,” about what prompted her to start smoking.
After enduring a major accident with a tour bus, which exploded into flames just minutes after she’d evacuated with her daughter, Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus said she turned to weed to help her sleep on tour buses again.
“I got Ambien, and it made me feel so bad,” she said. “And Miley was like, ‘Mom, if you would just smoke weed.’”