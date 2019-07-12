American Airlines Apologizes To Doctor Ordered To Cover Up Before Flight

American Airlines has issued an apology to a Texas doctor who was ordered by a flight attendant to cover up her outfit.

Dr. Latisha “Tisha” Rowe was wearing a bright summer romper ― similar to shorts and a strapless shirt ― and said she had to wrap herself in a blanket before she was allowed to take a seat on the plane.

Rowe told “Good Morning America” that she and her 8-year-old son were pulled aside before a flight from Jamaica to Miami, en route to their home in Houston last month. A female flight attendant asked the family physician if she had a jacket to wear, warning that she wasn’t getting on the plane “dressed like that,” Rowe told CNN.

Nothing inappropriate was exposed, Rowe said. She posted selfies on Twitter to show her outfit:

I’ll post a picture of my ATTIRE when I land. After an AMAZING VACATION it’s ended with my son in tears with the blanket they asked me to wear to my seat over his head and will never forget this experience @AmericanAir — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) June 30, 2019

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies pic.twitter.com/AYQNNriLcq — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) July 1, 2019

“To me, that felt like a slap in the face because I felt appropriately dressed,” Rowe told CNN.“But I’m being told indirectly, in front of my son that ― you know, it felt like ‘you look like a slut, so let’s fix this.’”

Rowe complained that dress standards were stricter for black women, even though she was pulled aside by a black female flight attendant.

We are policed for being black. Our bodies are over sexualized as women and we must ADJUST to make everyone around us comfortable. I’ve seen white women with much shorter shorts board a plane without a blink of an eye. I guess if it’s a “nice ass” vs a @Serena Booty it’s okay... — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) June 30, 2019

American Airlines is investigating the incident and has apologized to Rowe and her son, per a statement provided to HuffPost.

“We were concerned about Dr. Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred,” said the statement.

“We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.”

Rowe told “GMA” that the apology was not enough. She said she seeks a full explanation for the incident and doesn’t want others to suffer the same humiliation she did.

American Airlines’ rules require that passengers “dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed,” according to the company’s website.