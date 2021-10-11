For the second week in a row, “The Guilty” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A remake of a Danish film, this thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator working to save a caller in crisis. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, “The Guilty” was filmed entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic ― a feat made easier by the fact that only a a small number of actors appear on-screen, with the rest of the cast lending their voices.

The second-most popular movie on Netflix is “There’s Someone Inside Your House,” a slasher flick that premiered at Fantastic Fest in Texas on Sept. 23 and subsequently joined the platform on Oct. 6. And in third is the epic 1997 film “Titanic.”

Netflix "The Guilty" on Netflix.

The ranking also includes two animated installments in major franchises ― “My Little Pony: A New Generation” and “Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.”

And if you’re craving comedy, funny movies like “Step Brothers” and “Hall Pass” (starring Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis) are trending as well.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

