New Titanic Footage Shows 1 Of The Most Haunting Parts Of The Shipwreck Is Gone

The first major filming expedition to the RMS Titanic in 14 years reveals extensive deterioration, including the loss of the scene of one of the most haunting images of the wreck.

The new footage shows rust and decay eating away at the hull and the collapse of portions of the legendary ship. According to Atlantic Productions, which is working on a documentary, it’s the first 4K video of the wreck and was captured during an EYOS Expeditions-led trip to the site on Triton Submarines, all of which shared images on their social media channels.

One collapse on the starboard wiped out the officers’ quarters, including what had been the visible remains of Captain Edward Smith’s quarters. His room had been ripped open and exposed, with his bathtub still visible, as seen in this image from a previous expedition:

But the collapse means that the cabin ― and the tub ― are no more, or at least no longer visible.

“The captain’s bathtub is a favorite image among Titanic enthusiasts, and that’s now gone,” Titanic historian Parks Stephenson told the BBC. “That whole deck house on that side is collapsing, taking with it the staterooms. And that deterioration is going to continue advancing.”

Stephenson called the decay “shocking” and predicted that the lounge roof on the bow would fall next, wiping out some famous views of the interior.

“Titanic is returning to nature,” he said.

The New York Times reported that the ship’s poop deck ― where passengers gathered as the crippled ship sank ― also collapsed.

Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, during its maiden voyage and sank early in the morning of April 15th. Some 1,500 people died in the disaster.

For decades, the location of the wreck was considered one of the greatest modern maritime mysteries until it was discovered in 1985, about 380 miles southeast of Newfoundland, at a depth of 12,500 feet.

EYOS said the latest expedition began with a wreath-laying for those lost in the disaster.

