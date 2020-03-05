People Keep Threatening To Replace Hand Sanitizer With Vodka, Tito's Begs Them To Stop

If ever anyone deserved to have a few stiff shots right now, it’s the social media team of Tito’s Vodka.
Since Monday, some Twitter users have suggested using the Austin, Texas-based distillery’s product to make hand sanitizer and have tagged the company.
The tweets range from the possibly serious to the probably not serious at all, yet in all cases, Tito’s social media team responded with the same consistent message: Please. Just. Don’t.
Here’s the warning the brand was forced to issue in tweet after tweet:
Some people were happy Tito’s was so frank that its vodka lacked coronavirus-fighting capabilities.
Others offered alternative beverages to rid their hands of germs.
One person thought there was a simple solution.
Meanwhile, some people knew who the real heroes were.
A Tito’s spokesperson told HuffPost that the company wanted to set the record straight “as soon as we saw the incorrect articles and social posts.”
The spokesperson conceded that it “would be good for business” if people purchased Tito’s for hand sanitizer, but added it “would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize (which it doesn’t, per the CDC).”