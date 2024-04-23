T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Dish On Possibility Of Getting Married

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are apparently not quite sure whether there will be wedding bells ringing in their future.
On Sunday’s episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, the former “GMA3” co-hosts said that they had yet to decide as a couple whether they will tie the knot one day.
Robach spoke more favorably about getting married, saying she believes that a legally binding relationship brings a “level of security.”
“We know based on our experiences that it might be false security, but ... it’s a lot harder to break up when you’re married,” she said.
“When you go through the tough times, or something really bad happens or something really hard happens, it’s so much easier to walk away if there’s nothing you have to settle legally,” she continued.
Holmes pushed back on Robach’s reasoning, saying: “Isn’t that the exact opposite thing that you want to happen? ‘I’m only with you because it’s harder to get away from you.’”
Robach then acknowledged that her thought process on getting married is rooted in a “false security blanket.”
“That’s not the way I want to have a relationship with you, but I still default to that in my head. I’m just admitting it,” she said. “And I’m not saying it makes any sense.”
Meanwhile, Holmes said that he believes not getting married demonstrates a “stronger commitment.”
“Because you can walk out tomorrow, the next day — all you’ve got to do is grab your driver’s license and walk out,” he said.
Later on the podcast episode, Robach asked Holmes if he wants to live with her, to which he responded that he does.
“I actually did not know what you were going to say and I was prepared for either [answer],” she said.
Holmes said that he doesn’t like being apart from Robach. The two then noted that they spend a lot of time with one another since they work together.
“We’ve been like this for a very long time,” Robach said.
Holmes and Robach, who were the subjects of a media frenzy in late 2022, have both been divorced twice.
They were each married to other people when news of their romantic relationship first became public.
Robach got divorced from her second husband, actor Andrew Shue, last year.
Holmes reached a divorce settlement with his second wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig, in October.
The couple have candidly talked about the ups and downs in their relationship since their podcast premiered last year. They even recorded themselves engaged in an argument for an episode titled “Things Ain’t Right” in January.
They both later agreed that recording the disagreement was not the best thing for their relationship.
“That fight we had spawned at least one and maybe two others,” Holmes said in a follow-up episode.
“I don’t think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it’s like with time and space, you get even re-angered or more angry, ” Robach added.