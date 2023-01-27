It looks like T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach won’t return to “Good Morning America” in the wake of their relationship revelation.

The “GMA3” hosts were taken off the air last month after their love affair became public knowledge so that ABC News could work through what executive Kim Godwin said would be “best for the organization.”

Now, numerous outlets are reporting that the network is negotiating an exit for the pair, and a finalized deal could come as soon as Friday afternoon.

That will relieve at least one person connected with the negotiation, who told CNN: “There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better.”

Sources told TMZ that the mediation has been “extremely contentious,” with network officials having accused Robach of keeping liquor in her dressing room and reportedly coming to work intoxicated the day after the 2022 College Football National Championship game.

A source called that allegation “insane” and insisted Robach was simply tired.

In addition, Holmes has been accused of having affairs with at least three ABC News employees, including a producer and a 24-year-old junior staffer, during his time at the network, according to the Daily Beast.

Robach and Holmes reportedly started dating in August after their respective marriages to other people broke down. Robach is in the process of divorcing actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, late last month.