T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Vow To Never Record Themselves Arguing Again

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach likely won’t be documenting themselves arguing again.
During Thursday’s episode of their podcast “Amy and T.J.,” the former co-hosts of “GMA3” shared how recording their past argument later caused even more friction between them.
The couple had decided to share a recording of themselves hashing out a disagreement in their living room for an episode of their podcast posted on Tuesday.
In that episode, titled “Things Ain’t Right,” the two went back and forth discussing how differently they each deal with stress and hard times.
Robach teared up at various points in the episode and complained that Holmes often shuts down. Meanwhile, Holmes told his former co-host that he struggled with telling her what he needs from her when he’s dealing with a difficult time.
The nearly 50-minute episode spurred some conversation online and apparently led to a teachable moment for the two journalists.
On Thursday, the couple agreed that recording the disagreement was not the best thing for their relationship.
“That fight we had spawned at least one and maybe two others,” Holmes said.
When Robach asked Holmes if he’d recommend other couples record their arguments, he responded: “Hell no.”
“Because if you’re not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger asshole than they were during the actual fight,” he said. “Because no one wants that person to say, ‘Ah ha, I told you’ or “I was right.’”
Holmes explained that although the two were only listening back to the episode as producers of their podcast, it nonetheless made him “more upset” with Robach.
“I don’t think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it’s like with time and space, you get even re-angered or more angry, ” Robach said.
“We were reliving a trauma, essentially,” Holmes added.
Earlier in Thursday’s episode, Holmes had said that he was hesitant to release the episode because he feared it would be viewed as “a Black man beating up on a white woman.”
“Obviously, I was not yelling, screaming, I wasn’t doing anything,” he said, adding “But my immediate concern was that.”
Robach uploaded her first TikTok video last week subtly addressing how she and Holmes were the subjects of a media frenzy in November 2022.
The journalists were both married to other people when news of their romantic relationship became public.
“I’m living my truth, there has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future,” she said in the video, later adding that she hopes to “take back my narrative.”