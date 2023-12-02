Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Make Red-Carpet Debut As A Couple

Former “GMA3” co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have made their red-carpet debut as a couple.
The journalists appeared together Friday night at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, which took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
The two smiled and hugged each other on the event’s red carpet while posing for pictures.
Robach and Holmes were embroiled in scandal when their romance was first revealed in November 2022, after the Daily Mail published photos of the pair out and about together.
The journalists, who were both married to other people when their relationship was made public, were taken off the air the following month. An ABC spokesperson then announced in January that the two were leaving the network.
Holmes and Robach have since celebrated their relationship on Instagram.
In October, Holmes shared PDA-filled photos that showed him hugging Robach from behind and holding her hand.
Last month, the couple announced the upcoming premiere of their new iHeartMedia podcast, “Amy and T.J.”
The podcast, set to debut on Tuesday, will mark the first time the pair have spoken publicly since their scandal last year, a press release stated.