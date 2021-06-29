Relationships

27 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (June 15-29)

"My husband and I made a deal that whoever gets out of bed first makes the coffee. I’ve been in bed with my eyes closed for 2 months."

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous two weeks. Read on for 27 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

