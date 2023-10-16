27 Tweets That Sum Up The Mess That Was 'Love Is Blind' Season 5

“Love is Blind” Season 5 was two weddings and a funeral for our sanity.
This season, which was based in Houston, was certainly chaotic. We had a contestant (or two) with serious Jan. 6 vibes, a twist that jeopardized the very premise of the show and sloppily cut storylines (which unfortunately also included an alleged sexual assault lawsuit regarding an unseen castmate).
It’s also somewhat alarming when a 24-year-old slob proves to be the most emotionally mature person in an entire cast.
Yet despite all the drama, the most entertaining aspect of this season occurred off camera — and on social media. “Love is Blind” fans plunged into this shitshow of a season with some incredibly funny reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Our favorite reactions throughout the entire season are below, but if you’re craving even more discourse surrounding the season, make sure to check out HuffPost’s live blog for “Love is Blind” Season 5.