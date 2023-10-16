27 Tweets That Sum Up The Mess That Was 'Love Is Blind' Season 5

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Love is Blind” Season 5 was two weddings and a funeral for our sanity.

This season, which was based in Houston, was certainly chaotic. We had a contestant (or two) with serious Jan. 6 vibes, a twist that jeopardized the very premise of the show and sloppily cut storylines (which unfortunately also included an alleged sexual assault lawsuit regarding an unseen castmate).

It’s also somewhat alarming when a 24-year-old slob proves to be the most emotionally mature person in an entire cast.

Yet despite all the drama, the most entertaining aspect of this season occurred off camera — and on social media. “Love is Blind” fans plunged into this shitshow of a season with some incredibly funny reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our favorite reactions throughout the entire season are below, but if you’re craving even more discourse surrounding the season, make sure to check out HuffPost’s live blog for “Love is Blind” Season 5.

When you’re watching #LoveIsBlind and the L*cheys randomly show up for their twice-a-season appearance as the “hosts” pic.twitter.com/lPUm39TYpw — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 8, 2023

Aaliyah’s ex-boyfriend finding out on national television that she cheated on him and never told him #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/342FrBWpZk — nat ✨ (@laugh_track_nat) September 22, 2023

Uche is mad. Lydia is madder. But the LIB producers are unhinged because I know for a fact they told Uche and Lydia to hide that relationship by all means and then told them to disclose it when it would cause maximum destruction 😭 #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindS5 #loveisblind5 pic.twitter.com/VtP3iwFsP4 — elisabeth with an 's' (@elisafaps) September 23, 2023

I can’t believe we’re 5 seasons deep in #LoveIsBlind & I’m still watching people dress to the tee to go sit in pods where the other person can’t see them… my ass would be in sweats with my hair a mess alllll day #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/LKZWHhzdNC — bri (@brileighh11) September 24, 2023

Me every time JP came out with another fit in a different variation of the USA flag. He ain't have NOTHING ELSE TO WEAR??? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/nv95QreeBg — Tanisha Thomas (@tanishajanae) September 30, 2023

Taylor and JP having the makeup talk on Love is Blind #loveisblind #loveisblind5 pic.twitter.com/MaOhJ3GlHV — Taylor Owen (@taylorgraysen) October 5, 2023

How I would’ve showed up to that last meeting with JP if I was Taylor #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wwFHjRJ2sk — Kay (@QuietGurllll) October 3, 2023

JP having the personality of a rock but blaming Taylor for the "awkwardness"... #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/FDbBTu26TL — chels (@madebychels) October 4, 2023

We need more group scenes fuck the couples fr! #LoveIsBlind

pic.twitter.com/JfupnmfiPg — Jake from State Farm knows I exist (@SeniTelly) October 7, 2023

Miriam telling Uche “Keep your toxic masculinity to yourself. I will read you for the filth you are” 😭😭😂 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind5 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/kM9bCPtqhe — Wanja the Multifaceted Storyteller (@wanjanjama) October 7, 2023

I’m gonna need #loveisblind to send me the audio of Milton saying “you’re too strong. You’re too big. Look at you; you’re a grown ass woman. You’re a badass. You got a great ass job. You make great ass money. You’re independent as fuck” so I can use it as my morning affirmations. — 🌈⃤. extra & terrestrial 𓍊𓋼𓆏𖡼Ⓥ (@latashaellis) October 7, 2023

Stacey when Izzy said he got turned on watching her bully Johnie #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8dX6UdaQzA — Gilét (@GiletSays) October 6, 2023

I’m dying that Izzy thinks this fighter jet is equal to a private jet #loveisblind #loveisblind5 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/goQQy50Yz6 — i’m one of one✨ (@keepupwithkina) October 7, 2023

The server bringing they food over while Lydia and Milton are arguing 😂😂 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/mVA8ARYW6Q — Beat it, nerd. 👨🏽🔬 (@_WanShiTong) October 6, 2023

Here is your Love is Blind season recap… pic.twitter.com/V9Nnrkj4NC — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) October 7, 2023

“I’m an operations manager and there are a lot of operations at a Pilates studio!” 😭 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/cGk7GRPzc7 — Libby (@Libbotomy) October 13, 2023

Johnie catching up with Chris while Stacey was giving her monologue #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind5 pic.twitter.com/xNLqzoArma — Money Le 🌴 (@delinaexclusif) October 16, 2023

My first reaction when JP came out with those USA socks…. #LoveIsBlindS5 #loveisblindreunion pic.twitter.com/vMSWlJt3bI — A Girl Has No Name 🇬🇾🇬🇧 (@JessickahDan) October 16, 2023

you mean to tell me THESE are the 2 women that their partners struggled to be attracted to?



lets bffr #LoveIsBlindS5 #loveisblindreunion pic.twitter.com/zIisdqjC0B — cocoa butter and expectations (@createdby_kara) October 16, 2023

Chris: I mean, we just went out opposite ways.



Nick Lachey: I think YOU went another way.#LoveIsBlindReunion #LoveIsBlindS5 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/CWMsifOFXN — N I C O L E (@AttorneyNicole) October 16, 2023

Everyone revealing they just leave Uche on read lmaoo#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS5 #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/rod8y0tvIi — the bush lu fell in (@hohohoforbravo) October 16, 2023

you know what, if lydia did go on the show to ruin uche’s experience then GOOD FOR HER !!! #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/voTo6V3bDg — kirst 🐸🥝 (@minghaolicious) October 7, 2023

Izzy going back to his paper plate apartment with no credit after he acted a fool and bullied Johnnie and thought he had secured a sugar mommy with Stacey #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind5 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/FiKjmMQuLC — nkemji (surgery era🔪🩸💉)🖤🇳🇬♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) October 14, 2023

it was always their show, we’ve been on borrowed time ever since #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/aOYjJOBD2F — T (@trinawatters) October 16, 2023