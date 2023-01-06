Shopping
HealthWellnesspain relief

The Best Products To Relieve TMJ Pain, According To Experts

From a facial toning device to a handy massage ball, these items can make a big difference with discomfort.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Plackers-Grind-Dental-Night-Grinding/dp/B07PM8FXMX?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Plackers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Plackers-Grind-Dental-Night-Grinding/dp/B07PM8FXMX?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Plackers</a> disposable night guard, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TheraFace-Facial-Percussive-Therapy-Massage/dp/B09TZ4DPRN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TheraFace" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TheraFace-Facial-Percussive-Therapy-Massage/dp/B09TZ4DPRN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">TheraFace</a> device and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Massage-Release-Trigger-Myofascial-Lacrosse/dp/B09NW69GQ9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lacrosse massage balls" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Massage-Release-Trigger-Myofascial-Lacrosse/dp/B09NW69GQ9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b481d3e4b0cbfd55e47070%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lacrosse massage balls</a>.
Amazon
A Plackers disposable night guard, TheraFace device and lacrosse massage balls.

For those with frequent or chronic TMJ pain, it can be difficult to find relief from this particularly relentless facial discomfort. It’s a painful and misunderstood condition that affects 5% (and possibly up to 12%) of individuals, including young people, which makes it a rarity in the world of chronic pain. The lack of resources, information and treatments available can be incredibly frustrating for those who have TMJ, leaving many people scrambling to find quick solutions for their pain management.

Dr. Richard M. Lipari, a dentist at Lipari & Mangiameli Dentistry in Chappaqua, New York, explained that the term is an acronym for the temporomandibular joint, which connects the jaw to the skull. When you hear someone say that they “have TMJ,” they technically mean that they have a TMJ disorder or are experiencing TMJ discomfort.

There are a few different common causes of TMJ disorders, including anxiety and stress. Lipari told HuffPost that most cases are the result of acute injury, an improper bite or “bruxism,” the technical term for teeth grinding and clenching.

“A combination of any of these causes typically results in more symptoms,” he said. These symptoms can include, but are not limited to, “jaw pain, headaches, clicking and/or popping of the TMJ, locking of the jaw, earaches, tooth pain, changes in the way your teeth come together and, potentially, difficulty opening your mouth.”

Aside from those who have had an accident or injured this specific joint, Lipari finds whose who are most at risk for TMJ pain are people with major anxiety. “Bruxism ... has been found to be closely associated with individuals who are heavily stressed,” he said.

There are a range of treatments and lifestyle changes that can address the symptoms associated with TMJ disorder, he added, including procedures that can be performed in the doctor’s office, such as getting orthodontic devices like Invisalign or getting Botox: “Botox injections are a great way to reduce the amount of stress that is placed on the TMJ, resulting in patients feeling much more comfortable.”

At-home remedies include the use of hot and cold compresses, wearing a night guard while you sleep, eating soft foods and massaging the muscles surrounding the joint. “Having your dentist make a custom-fit nightguard for you is typically the number one thing you can do to get consistent relief,” Lipari noted.

When it comes to TMJ, Lipari stressed that “managing the associated symptoms to a point where patients are comfortable on a daily basis can be achieved.” There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to treatment, so talk to your physician and dentist about your options. In the meantime, there are some home remedies that can help to ease the discomfort associated with TMJ pain. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
TheraFace
Not only is the TheraFace a skin care dream, but it can do wonders for TMJ-related jaw pain. My partner who suffers from TMJ uses it daily, and has found it to be hugely helpful in reducing her pain levels and achieving major tension relief. She prefers the cone-shaped attachment, but will occasionally use the flat or micro point heads for a slightly less localized or intense massage. It’s one of the very few things that has made a noticeable difference in her pain management. The device is definitely pricey, but it's multifunctional and can help a lot in the discomfort department, and that alone makes it worth its weight in gold.
$389 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Buzzy vibrating ice pack
Often used to get children through the pain of injections, this vibrating ice pack could also help to reduce the gnawing jaw pain associated with TMJ disorder. It could be worth a shot, especially if your symptoms are on the lighter side.
$49.95 at Amazon
3
HSN
Intelliwhite jaw massage roller
This Y-shaped facial roller features 30 massaging nodules that glide along the face and jawline with ease. You can hit both sides of your face at once and roll it around in many different directions so you really hit the spot.
$26.50 at HSN
4
Amazon
Plackers disposable dental guards
As Lipari noted, the best option is to get yourself a night guard professionally fitted by a dentist. But we all know that the cost of specialized dentistry can be inaccessible. In the meantime, these Plackers teeth guards may be an excellent solution. They have 15,090 five-star ratings on Amazon, and even hardcore grinding reviewers have said they're incredibly effective.
$18.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
LotFancy ice pack wrap
This multifunctional ice pack wrap is the perfect hands-free option for someone who needs a bit more mobility. It can be used as a hot or cold compress, is adjustable for a more snug, compressive fit and includes four flexible gel packs.
$16.49 at Amazon
6
Revolve
Nurse Jamie mini super-cryo massaging orb
This innovative face and body tool from Nurse Jamie not only has great skin care benefits but can help to ease tension and pain with pressure and massage. The stainless steel massaging orb can be used both warm and cold and enables you to apply gentle pressure to the face where needed.
$19 at Revolve
7
Amazon
A set of massage balls
A simple set of lacrosse massage balls can make a big difference, and while he considers them effective tools, Lipari recommends getting advice on proper technique from a professional first to avoid causing further harm. This set includes one large, hard massage ball and two soft lacrosse massage balls that are the perfect size for providing myofascial release, full-body pain relief and relaxing muscle knots.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $17.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A bad breath-targeting rinse ideal for sensitive mouths

Dentist-Approved Products To Get A Healthy Smile

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

5 Signs Your ‘Dry January’ Should Be Permanent

Food & Drink

Protein Isn’t Just For Weightlifters. Here’s How Much Everyone Should Eat.

Home & Living

This Experimental Heist Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Wellness

iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Beauty Trend Makes You Look Unwell, But People Love It Anyway

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Messenger Bags For Work And Travel

Shopping

This Perfect Turtleneck Is A Forever Bestseller

Shopping

See Tabitha Brown's New Target Line That Focuses On Food And Kitchenware

Home & Living

This Murder Mystery Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

Shopping

Just 39 Really Useful Products For Every Day

Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Features Inspiring Personalities — Here’s The Celeb Lineup

PAID FOR BY CRAYOLA
Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

Shopping

Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 39 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Shopping

Just 29 Stylish Black Leather Jackets Well Worth The Investment

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Wellness

8 'Gross' Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Wellness

Is It Endometriosis Or PCOS? This Is How To Spot The Difference.

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Parenting

Here's What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You've Messed Up

Food & Drink

You Should Never Feel Uncomfortable Bringing Up Dietary Restrictions. Experts Say How To Do It.

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Shopping

We Found The Highest-Rated Lego Sets At Target

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.

Home & Living

How To Spot A PR Cycle On Instagram And TikTok